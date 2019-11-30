In 2018, members of the Columbus football team didn’t have the season they had hoped, as the Cards finished 1-8 overall and 0-5 in the Capitol North Conference.
Even though Columbus was a young team with a lot of talent returning in 2019, many outside the program thought it would be another ho-hum season for the Cardinals.
But as for the players inside the Columbus locker room, they knew this season could be much better. The Cardinals flipped the script this fall and went 6-4 overall, finished third in conference with a 3-2 record and made the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
Much of Columbus' success this season came at the hands of senior defensive back Teagan Herschleb and junior defensive end Austin Rennhack, which is why they’ve be chosen as the Daily Citizen’s co-Most Outstanding Defensive Players of the Year.
“Going into games, I think a lot of teams underestimated us,” Rennhack said. “Once we played that first half, they were like, ‘wow, these guys have actually stepped up their game.’ We weren’t a team to underestimate at all.”
The Columbus defense was tough to score on this season. The Cardinals held teams to 19.6 points per game and gave up just 201.3 passing yards and 117.6 rushing yards per contest.
The defensive success was due in large part because of Rennhack's ability to man the trenches, along with Herschleb -- the quarterback of the defense -- leading the way at safety. Rennhack was voted as Defensive Lineman of the Year in the Capitol North Conference, while Herschleb was selected as the league's Defensive Player of the Year.
“Obviously, it’s pretty cool for us to have two guys that can be up there for those awards,” Columbus coach Calvin Zenz said. “There are a lot of good players around here. It says a lot about where we are going and those two guys have worked extremely hard. They’re two of our best leaders.
“They’re two of our hardest workers. It’s very well deserved for both of them.”
Last year as a junior, Herschleb was one of the state’s leaders in interceptions with eight and was an all-state selection by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association. Herschleb's reputation as a ball hawk led to diminished numbers this season, as teams didn’t throw his way as often this year, and he finished with just four interceptions. Herschleb was still always around the ball, as he finished second on the team with 83 total tackles (43 solo) and had four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Zenz said Herschleb’s junior season gave him the confidence to have a complete senior season.
“No one was really expecting him (last season),” Zenz said. “This year he came in not only expecting it, but expecting to be better. A lot of kids would be satisfied that I’m already pretty good. He took his game above and beyond. He’s five times the player this year than he was last year. It’s not even close.”
The same could be said for Rennhack. He gained loads of game experience as a sophomore, but it wasn’t until this year that his talents shined. He led the team with 11 tackles for loss and four sacks to go with 42 total tackles (25 solo) and returned one of his two fumble recoveries for a touchdown.
“My mindset coming into the season, I really focused on my technique, because last year I saw everything from the defensive standpoint,” Rennhack said. “I learned how good offensive linemen can be, so I stepped up my technique. I worked on hand placement, and being able to go around linemen and pushing them back.”
Zenz said Rennhack's improvement was due to his ability to easily be coached, and a work ethic in the weight room.
Rennhack and Herschleb led the way when Columbus held Lodi to just 116 passing yards and 177 rushing yards in a huge 14-10 victory that allowed Columbus to reach the postseason.
“I think it was the week of practice,” Herschleb said. “That week of practice was different than any other week. We brought a ton more energy into practice. We had the mindset that we were going to beat them all week. That really showed on the field.”
“Everyone stepped up on the line,” Rennhack added. “From the trenches, we pushed a lot harder. We were fighting all through practice and it definitely showed.”
The following week, the Cardinals pulled out a tough 14-7 victory over Watertown Luther Prep while being down three starting linebackers. Zenz was forced to use Rennhack and James Roche as stand-up defensive ends in their 5-3 defensive formation.
The change worked, as the Pheonix passed for 172 yards and threw two interceptions, while rushing for just 33 yards.
“Just the mental part that those guys have is important,” Zenz said of Rennahck and Herschleb. “You can do so much more things with them. You know that you can count on them. You don’t have to baby them. You can just go.”
And they went out and proved everyone wrong.
“That just shows how hard we worked on defense,” Rennhack said. “It shows how much we push each other and how much we can really go at it.”
“It showed how much we improved,” Herschleb said. "Everyone thought we were going to stink this year. We stepped it up a whole lot more.”
