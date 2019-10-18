COLUMBUS — What a three-week run it has been.
With hopes of becoming playoff eligible, Columbus knew what it would take to reach that goal: win the last three games.
Mission accomplished, though not after some anxious moments and a fourth-quarter scoring blitz that fueled the Cardinals to a 39-13 victory over Poynette in the Capitol North Conference finale.
The final score was not indicative of how close this contest truly was. Trailing 12-10 late in the third quarter, the Pumas had driven down to the Columbus 24. But junior Trace Kirchberg turned the tide for the Cardinals (6-3, 3-2) when he intercepted a Jackson Elsing pass and raced 76 yards untouched for the score, giving the Cardinals a 19-13 lead.
Columbus finally broke the contest open in the fourth quarter thanks to two scores by Caden Brunell — from both sides of the ball. He scored on a 2-yard plunge with 6:11 left in the game and then added the Cardinals’ second score off an interception when he picked off Austin Gray and scored from 25-yards out with 5:54 to play. Quarterback Will Cotter then capped the scoring with his third passing TD of the night, hitting Alex Campbell for a 28-yard touchdown with 2:33 to play and also touching off the sideline celebration.
“I’m just really proud of them,” Columbus coach Calvin Zenz said of how his team responded these past three weeks. “To have our backs against the wall and to win three straight games in our conference is tough.
“After losing three straight games earlier they could have gone negative ... but they rose up and that really shows the character of these guys. I’m really proud of them,” Zenz said.
Kirchberg’s pick was just what the doctor ordered for the Cardinals who had been struggling all night to put the Pumas (2-7, 0-5), who were trying to snap a six-game losing streak, away.
“Trace’s interception really turned it around for us,” Zenz said. “And, if we could have played the whole game like the last 10 minutes it would have been a whole different deal and if we continue to play like that we will be alright.”
Poynette drew first blood in the contest when on the first play of the second quarter Christian Bault connected on a 25-yard field goal. Columbus answered when Cotter hit Jevin Burbach with a 34-yard scoring pass to make it 6-3 with 9:55 to go in the second quarter.
It took only one play from scrimmage on Columbus’ next possession for the two to connect again for a touchdown, this time from 29 yards out with 8:37 to play to make the score 12-3.
Poynette trimmed the lead to 12-10 when Brayden O’Connor broke free for a 29-yard scoring run with 7:41 to go in the first half.
The Pumas threatened once more in the first half but fumbled the ball on the Cardinal 7-yard line with 3:24 left.
The Pumas only score in the second half came on a 22-yard field goal by Bault with 9:19 to go in the third quarter.
Despite the lopsided final score, the Pumas actually outgained Columbus 275-249 and also had 19 first downs to the Cardinals’ 11.
Cotter finished the night hitting on 10 of 17 passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns. Elsing went 12 of 30 for 138 yards and the key interception. The Pumas’ Colby Savich had eight receptions for 105 yards while Burbach finished the night with three catches for Columbus that went for 99 yards and three touchdowns.
