FOOTBALL: Curtis' late field goal lifts Lodi past Columbus, 17-14

Columbus never went away, though. Corner James Mobry intercepted Faust on the next Lodi drive and returned it to the Blue Devils 10-yard line with 2:26 remaining.

The Cardinals couldn’t fully take advantage however, as they settled for a 24-yard Hynes field goal with 1:40 to play to knot the game at 14.

“When they tied it, I guess we were just happy they didn’t score a touchdown,” Faust said. “We were just ready to turn it on, on offense, and we did. We were ready to go down there in the 2-minute drill and score.”

Lodi entered the game averaging 26.2 points a game, but the Columbus defense held the Blue Devils to it’s lowest point total through five games.

The Blue Devils got the best of the Columbus defense though, running for 314 yards on 37 carries.

Meanwhile, Columbus running back Caden Brunell had a hard time finding daylight and only had 30 rushing yards. Columbus also only ran for 70 total yards and was held to its lowest point total all season.

“Caden Brunell is one of the better running backs in the southern part of the state,” Puls said. “We held him in check fairly well.”

Zenz had nothing but respect for Lodi’s defense that was tough to get past all game long.