FOOTBALL: Curtis' late field goal lifts Lodi past Columbus, 17-14

FALL RIVER — Both Lodi and Columbus prep football teams were simply looking for competition during the fall season while fellow Capitol Conference teams Lakeside Lutheran, Lake Mills, Horicon/Hustisford and Watertown Luther Prep were playing exceptionally well.
It was a no brainer for both squads to join the Rock Valley Conference and form the Small Division with Edgerton, Beloit Turner, Walworth Big Foot and Clinton during the alternate fall season.
Little did they know that when the Blue Devils and Cardinals were scheduled to go against each other at Fall River High School, both teams would be entering undefeated and standing as the top dogs of the makeshift conference.
And a 24-yard field goal by kicker Chandler Curtis with 7 seconds left would give the Blue Devils a 17-14 victory over the Cardinals.
“It was scary, and a little hairy here and there, but a win’s a win,” Lodi coach Dave Puls said. “We’ll take it. Playing all the teams and being 5-0. Playing Columbus, that was a battle. They are the real deal. You play this team 10 times and it’s probably five wins and five losses. Seriously, it’s right down the middle. This is two very even-matched teams.”
The last time these two teams met, the Cardinals (4-1) got the best of the Blue Devils, winning 14-10 in 2019. It sparked a three-game winning streak for the Cardinals that helped them make the Division 5 playoffs, a short run which ended in a 24-21 opening round loss to Arcadia.
By getting edged out by the Cardinals in Week 7, it ended a seven-game winning streak for the Blue Devils (5-0). Not only that, it sparked a three-game losing streak to end the regular season and ultimately sink Lodi’s hopes of a playoff berth as they ended Capitol North Conference play 2-3.
“That was on our mind all week in practice,” Lodi quarterback Quinn Faust said. “We came out here and we wanted to get them back for that.”
Columbus coach Calvin Zenz said this loss stings “a lot” since it’s by the hands of the Blue Devils.
“Whenever you lose to Lodi, it stings,” he said. “It’s a big game. We work 12 months a year, or in this case 18 months, to try to beat them.”
Zenz had all the confidence in the Cardinals to come out on top. They just fell a little short.
“I don’t think until the field goal went through that we were going to lose the game,” he said. “I thought we had the heart and the athletes to come back and not quit. That’s what we did.”
The final field goal was set up by a 36-yard pitch-and-catch from quarterback Quinn Faust to Curtis to put the Blue Devils at the Columbus 21-yard line. Lodi ran down the clock for three more plays before the final field goal.
“I was just hoping the safety wouldn’t get there,” Faust said. “That was one of his first completions this year. He’s really come a long way.”
Faust threw for 68 yards, a touchdown and an interception on 12-of-18 passes. His touchdown pass came with 1:53 remaining in the first half when he hit Chance Meier for an 8-yard toss to go up 7-0.
The touchdown lead held until halftime and throughout the third quarter before a frenetic final 12 minutes. Early in the fourth, Columbus blocked a punt inside the red zone, which ultimately set up a 28-yard field goal by kicker Corbin Hynes to cut the deficit to 7-3 with 9:11 left.
However, three plays into the ensuing Lodi drive, running back Lucas Heyroth burst through the Columbus defense for a 78-yard touchdown run to extend the Blue Devils lead to 14-3 with 7:23 left.
The big run was just one piece in a big night, as the junior racked up a game-high 242 rushing yards on 24 carries.
“The 78-yard touchdown run where we had five guys on him and we didn’t finish it,” Zenz said of what disappointed him the most in Heyroth’s night. “That’s what changed the game. We make that tackle and we win the game.”
The Cardinals responded with a 10-play offensive drive that resulted in a 5-yard touchdown run by quarterback Will Cotter. The signal caller then added two more points when he hit receiver Colton Brunell on an out pattern to cut the deficit to 14-11 with 4:06 remaining.
Cotter led the Cardinals with 40 rushing yards and threw for 122 yards on 12-of-29 passes.
Columbus never went away, though. Corner James Mobry intercepted Faust on the next Lodi drive and returned it to the Blue Devils 10-yard line with 2:26 remaining.
The Cardinals couldn’t fully take advantage however, as they settled for a 24-yard Hynes field goal with 1:40 to play to knot the game at 14.
“When they tied it, I guess we were just happy they didn’t score a touchdown,” Faust said. “We were just ready to turn it on, on offense, and we did. We were ready to go down there in the 2-minute drill and score.”
Lodi entered the game averaging 26.2 points a game, but the Columbus defense held the Blue Devils to it’s lowest point total through five games.
The Blue Devils got the best of the Columbus defense though, running for 314 yards on 37 carries.
Meanwhile, Columbus running back Caden Brunell had a hard time finding daylight and only had 30 rushing yards. Columbus also only ran for 70 total yards and was held to its lowest point total all season.
“Caden Brunell is one of the better running backs in the southern part of the state,” Puls said. “We held him in check fairly well.”
Zenz had nothing but respect for Lodi’s defense that was tough to get past all game long.
“Every year (it’s tough),” he said. “First of all, they’re very well coached. They have great fundamentals. Then you add in some fantastic athletes that they have over there. They have a great culture. When they step on the field, they know they’re going to win.”
LODI 17, COLUMBUS 14
Lodi;0;7;0;10;—;17
Columbus;0;0;0;14;—;14
L: Meier 8 pass from Q. Faust (Curtis kick), 5:24.
C: Hynes 28 field goal, 9:11.
L: Heyroth 78 run (Curtis kick), 7:23.
C: W. Cotter 5 run (Co. Brunel pass from W. Cotter), 4:06.
C: Hynes 28 field goal, 1:40.
L: Curtis 24 field goal, 0:07.
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — L 16, C 10. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — L 37-314, C 28-70. Passing yards — L 68, C 122. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — L 13-20-1, C 12-29-0. Penalties-yards — L 7-55, C 4-35. Fumbles-lost — L 3-1, C 1-1.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing (Att.-Yds) — L: Heyroth 24-242; C: Cotter 9-40.
Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.-Yds) — L: Q. Faust 12-18-1-56; C: 12-29-0-122.
Receiving (Att.-Yds) — L: Curtis 3-30; C: Kirchberg 3-45.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.