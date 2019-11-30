DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
Bryce Friday, Sr., Markesan: Named all-state by Wisconsin Football Coaches Association. Defensive Lineman of the Year in Trailways Large. Finished with 37 total tackles, 14 TFLs, 2 sacks and 1 forced fumble.
Austin Rennhack, Jr., Columbus: Defensive end was leader of the Cardinals' D-line. Defensive Lineman of the Year in Capitol North. Led conference with 11 TFLs and 4 sacks. Finished with 42 total tackles (25 solo) and returned one of his two fumble recoveries for a TD.
Dakota Reinwald, Sr., Horicon/Hustisford: 1st-team all-Trailways Large. Led MarshFalcons with 13 Tackles for loss and 6 sacks. Finished with 60 total tackles, including 43 solo.
Jax Rataczak, Jr., Randolph: 1st-team all-Trailways Small defensive end. Was third on team with 88 tackles, including 58 solo. Led team with 12 sacks. Finished with 2 TFLs and 2 forced fumbles.
LINEBACKERS
Andrew Rosado, Sr., Beaver Dam: Honorable mention all-Badger North. Led team with 109 tackles, including 42 solo, 7 TFLs, 2 sacks and 1 INT.
Zach Kehl, Sr., Horicon/Hustisford: Outside linebacker was Defensive Player of the Year in Trailways Large. Husticon coach Shannon Muller called him a "nightmare matchup" for opponents. Led Husticon with 122 tackles, including 87 solo, and had 7 TFLs. Had 2 INTs, including one returned for a TD.
John Bartascewicz, Sr., Markesan: Vocal leader who backed up his talk by leading the Hornets with 36 solo tackles. Had 3 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery and 1 INT for a TD.
Caden Brunell, Sr., Columbus: 1st team all-Capitol North. Led Cardinals with 88 total tackles, including 43 solo. His lone interception against Poynette went for a touchdown.
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Teagan Herschleb, Sr., Columbus: Defensive Player of the Year in Capitol North. Named all-state by Wisconsin Football Coaches Association. Finished season with 83 total tackles, including 43 solo, 4 forced fumbles, 4 INTs and 2 fumble recoveries.
Alex Campbell, Sr., Columbus: Honorable mention all-Capitol North. Led Cardinals with 6 INTs and 25 of his 35 total tackles were solo.
Ian Wendt-Utrie, Sr., Beaver Dam: Honorable mention all-Badger North. Led Golden Beavers with 38 solo tackles and 4 INTs. Finished with 74 total tackles and was Beaver Dam's team MVP.
Matt Dykstra, Sr., Randolph: 1st-team all-Trailways Small. Had 3 INTs, 2 returned for TDs. Second on team with 108 total tackles. Led team with 70 solo tackles.
PUNTER
Joe Morris, Sr., Columbus: 2nd team all-Capitol North. Averaged 32.1 yards per punt, including nine inside the 20-yard-line and no touchbacks. Huge asset for the defense by tilting field position in Cardinals’ favor.
Seth Schmucki, Sr., Randolph: 2nd team all-Trailways Small. Averaged 38.2 yards per punt on 26 punts, with three inside the 20-yard-line and three touchbacks.
