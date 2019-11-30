{{featured_button_text}}

QUARTERBACK

Dylan Schmitt

Dylan Schmitt, Sr., Horicon/Hustisford

Dylan Schmitt, Sr., Horicon/Hustisford: Offensive Player of the Year in Trailways Large. Completed 60.5% of his passes for 1,470 yards and 15 TDs while leading his team with 1,144 yards and 16 TDs on the ground.  

RUNNING BACK

Caden Brunell, Jr., Columbus: 1st team all-Capitol North. Led Cardinals with 1,150 rushing yards and 14 TDs. Cardinals coach Calvin Zenz described him as a playmaker.

D Nate Oestreich.jpg

Nate Oestreich, Sr., Dodgeland

Nate Oestreich, Sr., Dodgeland: 1st team all-Trailways Large. Proved to be a workhorse for the Trojans with 225 carries for 1,561 yards (173.4 per game) and 14 TDs. Also caught 6 passes for 158 yards and 2 TDs. Threw for a 59-yard TD as well. 

CF Max Raymond.jpg

Max Raymond, Sr., Cambria-Friesland

Max Raymond, Sr., Cambria-Friesland: Named all-region by Wisconsin Football Coaches Association. 1st-team all-Trailways Small. Was workhorse for the Hilltoppers with 1,211 rushing yards (134.6 per game) and 16 TDs. Also caught 4 passes for 40 yards and a TD. 

WIDE RECEIVER

BD Broden Boschert.jpg

Broden Boschert, Sr., Beaver Dam

Broden Boschert, Sr., Beaver Dam: 1st team all-Badger North. Had 38 catches for 651 yards and his 10 TDs broke a school record. Also set records for longest TD catch in a game (83 yards) and most TD catches in a game (4).

Dylan Kuehl.jpg

Dylan Kuehl, Jr., Horicon/Hustisford

Dylan Kuehl, Jr., Horicon/Hustisford: 1st-team all-Trailways Large. Had 27 catches for 502 yards and 6 TDs. Husticon coach Shannon Mueller said he did a good job of high pointing the ball all season long. 

TIGHT ENDS

CF Mason Owen.JPG

Mason Owen, Sr., Cambria-Friesland

Mason Owen, Sr., Cambria-Friesland: 1st-team all-Trailways Small. Led Hilltoppers with 13 catches for 314 yards and 3 TDs. 

BD Zach Schoenberger.jpg

Zach Schoenberger, Sr., Beaver Dam
Zach Schoenberger, Sr., Beaver Dam: 2nd team all-Badger North. Golden Beavers coach Steve Kuenzi said he was an "outstanding blocker and a big pass-play threat." Had 25 catches for 380 yards and 1 TD. 

ALL-PURPOSE

Mk Max Stellmacher.jpg

Max Stellmacher, Sr., Markesan

Max Stellmacher, Sr., Markesan: 2nd team all-Trailways Large running back. Hornets coach John Dunlavy said Stellmacher was team's "most dynamic offensive player." Ran for 481 yards (on 7.1 yards per carry) and 8 TDs and led team with 24 catches for 345 yards and 4 TDs. Returned one punt for 18 yards and returned 14 kickoffs for 187 yards. 

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Mk Bryce Friday.jpg

Bryce Friday, Sr., Markesan: Offensive Lineman of the Year in Trailways Large. Anchored Hornets offensive line that paved the way for 1,666 rushing yards and 24 TDs.

C Austin Rennhack.jpg

Austin Rennhack, Jr., Columbus

Austin Rennhack, Jr., Columbus: 1st team all-Capitol North Conference. Helped Cardinals run for 1,565 yards and 20 TDs and pass for 1,186 yards and 10 TDs. 

Matthew Walther MUG

Matthew Walther, Sr., Horicon/Hustisford

Matthew Walther, Sr., Horicon/Hustisford: 1st team all-Trailways Large. As center, was anchor of offensive line unit, Husticon coach Shannon Mueller said. Helped Husticon throw for over 1,400 yards and 15 TDs while running for 1,735 yards and 25 TDs.

CF Aidan Knudson.jpg

Aidan Knudson, Sr., Cambria-Friesland

Aidan Knudson, Sr., Cambria-Friesland: 1st team all-Trailways Small. C-F Coach Jim Bylsma said Knudson was his best offensive lineman and due to injuries elsewhere, Bylsma flipped him to whatever side of the ball was needed. 

FR Gavin Wodill.jpg

Gavin Wodill, Soph., Fall River/Rio

Gavin Wodill, Soph., Fall River/Rio: Only sophomore named 1st team all-Trailways Small offensive lineman; other four were seniors. Helped the Rebels run for 1,828 yards and 27 TDs while throwing for 755 yards and 8 TDs. 

KICKER

R Seth Schmucki.jpg

Seth Schmucki, Sr., Randolph

Seth Schmucki, Sr., Randolph: 1st team all-Trailways Small. Described by one of longtime high school football coach Tom Chase as one of best kickers he's ever had. Made 3-of-6 field goals and made 17-of-24 point after attempts. His 24-yard field goal in the final seconds gave Randolph a 10-8 win over Pardeeville in Week 2.

