DEFENSIVE LINEMAN
Cayden Plagenz, Sr., Markesan: 1st team all-Trailways Large Conference defensive end. Led Hornets in tackles (52) and tackles for loss (10) and had one sack. Leader on defense that allowed 16.8 points per game.
Gavin Wodill, Soph., Fall River/Rio: 2nd team all-Trailways Small Conference. Second on team in solo tackles (40) and led in TFLs (6) and sacks (8) and had 1 fumble recovery and 2 forced fumbles. “Plays with a motor that does not stop,” FR/Rio coach Cody Schultz said. “He is a guy you have to game plan for and try to shut down.”
Aidan Knudson, Sr., Cambria-Friesland: 2nd team all-Trailways Small Conference. Anchor up front who commanded blocking attention and made life easier for linebackers. Third on team in solo tackles (20) and total tackles (35) and had 2 TFLs and 1 sack.
Zach Schoenberger, Sr., Beaver Dam: Second on team in solo tackles (26) and led in TFLs (10) and sacks (4). Regularly interrupted the backfield with QB hurries.
LINEBACKER
Zach Weiss, Sr., Mayville: 2nd team all-Flyway Conference. Led team in solo tackles (46), tied for second in total tackles (54) and had 6 TFLs.
You have free articles remaining.
Nate Oestreich, Sr., Dodgeland: 1st team all-Trailways Large Conference. Led team in solo tackles (57) and TFLs (11) and second in total tackles (87). Forced 1 fumble.
Zach Paul, Jr., Randolph: 1st team all-Trailways Small Conference. Second on team in solo tackles (63) and fourth in total tackles (80). Had 1 TFL, 2 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries, including one for TD.
DEFENSIVE BACK
Junior Ocampo-Ramirez, Sr., Cambria-Friesland: 2nd team all-Trailways Small. Played through injury after breaking a thumb. “Sure open field tackler and shutdown corner,” C-F coach Jim Bylsma said. Had 1 TFL and 1 forced fumble.
Seth Christopherson, Sr., Dodgeland: 1st team all-Trailways Large Conference. Led team in total tackles (90) and second in solo tackles (54). Had 3 TFLs, 1 forced fumble and 1 INT.
Dylan Kuehl, Jr., Horicon/Hustisford: 1st team all-Trailways Large Conference. Finished in the top-20 in the state in INTs with 6. Had 4 INTs in Week 4 win over conference runner-up Palmyra-Eagle, including a pick-six.
Jacob Rowe, Jr., Fall River/Rio: 2nd team all-Trailways Small Conference. Had 21 solo tackles, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery and 3 INTs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)