{{featured_button_text}}

QUARTERBACK

BD Carter Riesen.jpg

Carter Riesen, Jr., Beaver Dam

Carter Riesen, Jr., Beaver Dam: Honorable mention all-Badger North Conference. Set Beaver Dam single-game records for passing yards (342) and TDs (4) in Week 4 vs. Baraboo. (Previous yardage mark was 264). Had 51.8 completion percentage with 1,149 yards, 11 TDs and 8 INTs.

RUNNING BACK

FR Teagan Prochnow.jpg

Teagan Prochnow, Sr., Fall River/Rio

Teagan Prochnow, Sr., Fall River/Rio: 2nd team all-Trailways Small Conference. Had 744 yards (6.1 yards per carry) and 10 TDs rushing and 8 catches for 77 yards and 2 TDs. “When we needed something to happen, he was the guy we went to,” FR/Rio coach Cody Schultz said.

FR Nick Larson.jpg

Nick Larson, Sr., Fall River/Rio

Nick Larson, Sr., Fall River/Rio: 1st team all-Trailways Small Conference. Averaged 7.6 yards per carry for 581 yards. Had 14 catches for 146 yards and 1 TD.

M Jalen Wendorff.jpg

Jalen Wendorf, Sr., Mayville

Jalen Wendorf, Sr., Mayville: Honorable mention all-Flyway Conference. Had 553 yards and 6 TDs rushing. Was the spark plugs on Cardinals offense that endured season-long growing pains due to roster turnover. 

WIDE RECEIVER

FR Jacob Rowe.jpg

Jacob Rowe, Jr., Fall River/Rio: 2nd team all-Trailways Small Conference. Had 18 catches for 318 yards and 4 TDs and also had one 33-yard rushing TD.

TIGHT END

Zach Kehl, Sr., Horicon/Hustisford: 1st team all-Trailways Large Conference. Had 45 catches for 550 yards and 6 TDs and 36 carries for 213 yards and 5 TDs. Helped seal the edge for ground game that gained 173.5 yards per game. “Nightmare matchup for teams all season long,” Husticon coach Shannon Mueller said.

ALL-PURPOSE

CF Cade Burmania.jpg

Cade Burmania, Jr., Cambria-Friesland
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Cade Burmania, Jr., Cambria-Friesland: 1st team all-Trailways Small Conference special teams player. Dynamic returner who averaged 17.8 yards per punt return on 5 returns and 20.8 yards per kickoff return on 10 returns. Opposing teams routinely kicked away from him in order to avoid allowing him to beat them. Turned in one of the top plays on the year when he reversed field twice for an 88-yard kickoff return for a TD.

R Jordan Tietz.jpg

Jordan Tietz, Jr., Randolph

Jordan Tietz, Jr., Randolph: 2nd team all-Trailways Small Conference running back. Averaged 6.7 yards per carry for 347 yards and 2 TDs and had 13 catches for 135 yards and 1 TD. Had two 2-point conversions (1 rushing, 1 receiving) and averaged 31.2 yards per kickoff return on 4 returns and 29.2 yards per punt return on 6 returns. Had 1 kickoff return TD and 1 punt return TD.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN

Bryce Wojta MUG

Bryce Wojta, Sr., Randolph

Bryce Wojta, Sr., Randolph: 1st team all-Trailways Small Conference. High-energy player others on the line fed off of. Helped pave the way for 183.4 rushing yards per game.

Aydan Schwark MUG

Aydan Schwark, Jr., Horicon/Hustisford

Aydan Schwark, Jr., Horicon/Hustisford: 2nd team all-Trailways Large Conference. Teamed with center Matthew Walther and tight end Zach Kehl to give Husticon one of top offense lines in the area. “Best vocal leader” on the team and a “gym rat” according to Husticon coach Shannon Mueller. “He continues to impress us with his is improvement each week.”

BD Nick Ludowese.jpg

Nick Ludowese, Soph., Beaver Dam

Nick Ludowese, Soph., Beaver Dam: Honorable mention all-Badger North Conference. Helped pave the way for 123.1 rushing yards per game and 4.1 yards per carry.

D John Apfendfeld.jpg

John Apfenfeld, Soph., Dodgeland

John Apfenfeld, Soph., Dodgeland: 1st team all-Trailways Large Conference. Force to be reckoned with as an underclassman at 6-foot-4, 260 pounds. Helped pave the way for first team all-area RB Nate Oestreich and a bulldozing ground game that averaged 234.7 yards per game.

James Roche, Sr., Columbus: 2nd team all-Capitol North Conference. Returned after missing junior year because of injury to help pave way for 156.5 rushing yards per game. “Nasty blocker and leader of our line,” Columbus coach Calvin Zenz said.

KICKER

D Andrew Benzing.jpg

Andrew Benzing, Jr., Dodgeland

Andrew Benzing, Jr., Dodgeland: 1st team all-Trailways Large Conference. Was 22-of-23 on extra points and made a 34-yard field goal.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.