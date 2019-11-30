QUARTERBACK
Carter Riesen, Jr., Beaver Dam: Honorable mention all-Badger North Conference. Set Beaver Dam single-game records for passing yards (342) and TDs (4) in Week 4 vs. Baraboo. (Previous yardage mark was 264). Had 51.8 completion percentage with 1,149 yards, 11 TDs and 8 INTs.
RUNNING BACK
Teagan Prochnow, Sr., Fall River/Rio: 2nd team all-Trailways Small Conference. Had 744 yards (6.1 yards per carry) and 10 TDs rushing and 8 catches for 77 yards and 2 TDs. “When we needed something to happen, he was the guy we went to,” FR/Rio coach Cody Schultz said.
Nick Larson, Sr., Fall River/Rio: 1st team all-Trailways Small Conference. Averaged 7.6 yards per carry for 581 yards. Had 14 catches for 146 yards and 1 TD.
Jalen Wendorf, Sr., Mayville: Honorable mention all-Flyway Conference. Had 553 yards and 6 TDs rushing. Was the spark plugs on Cardinals offense that endured season-long growing pains due to roster turnover.
WIDE RECEIVER
Jacob Rowe, Jr., Fall River/Rio: 2nd team all-Trailways Small Conference. Had 18 catches for 318 yards and 4 TDs and also had one 33-yard rushing TD.
TIGHT END
Zach Kehl, Sr., Horicon/Hustisford: 1st team all-Trailways Large Conference. Had 45 catches for 550 yards and 6 TDs and 36 carries for 213 yards and 5 TDs. Helped seal the edge for ground game that gained 173.5 yards per game. “Nightmare matchup for teams all season long,” Husticon coach Shannon Mueller said.
ALL-PURPOSE
Cade Burmania, Jr., Cambria-Friesland: 1st team all-Trailways Small Conference special teams player. Dynamic returner who averaged 17.8 yards per punt return on 5 returns and 20.8 yards per kickoff return on 10 returns. Opposing teams routinely kicked away from him in order to avoid allowing him to beat them. Turned in one of the top plays on the year when he reversed field twice for an 88-yard kickoff return for a TD.
Jordan Tietz, Jr., Randolph: 2nd team all-Trailways Small Conference running back. Averaged 6.7 yards per carry for 347 yards and 2 TDs and had 13 catches for 135 yards and 1 TD. Had two 2-point conversions (1 rushing, 1 receiving) and averaged 31.2 yards per kickoff return on 4 returns and 29.2 yards per punt return on 6 returns. Had 1 kickoff return TD and 1 punt return TD.
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN
Bryce Wojta, Sr., Randolph: 1st team all-Trailways Small Conference. High-energy player others on the line fed off of. Helped pave the way for 183.4 rushing yards per game.
Aydan Schwark, Jr., Horicon/Hustisford: 2nd team all-Trailways Large Conference. Teamed with center Matthew Walther and tight end Zach Kehl to give Husticon one of top offense lines in the area. “Best vocal leader” on the team and a “gym rat” according to Husticon coach Shannon Mueller. “He continues to impress us with his is improvement each week.”
Nick Ludowese, Soph., Beaver Dam: Honorable mention all-Badger North Conference. Helped pave the way for 123.1 rushing yards per game and 4.1 yards per carry.
John Apfenfeld, Soph., Dodgeland: 1st team all-Trailways Large Conference. Force to be reckoned with as an underclassman at 6-foot-4, 260 pounds. Helped pave the way for first team all-area RB Nate Oestreich and a bulldozing ground game that averaged 234.7 yards per game.
James Roche, Sr., Columbus: 2nd team all-Capitol North Conference. Returned after missing junior year because of injury to help pave way for 156.5 rushing yards per game. “Nasty blocker and leader of our line,” Columbus coach Calvin Zenz said.
KICKER
Andrew Benzing, Jr., Dodgeland: 1st team all-Trailways Large Conference. Was 22-of-23 on extra points and made a 34-yard field goal.
