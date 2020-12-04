FOOTBALL: Dodgeland kicker Andrew Benzing invited to participate in 2020 Kicking World National Showcase

Hard working. Determined. Focused. All those words can describe Andrew Benzing, a senior at Dodgeland High School
Since the Trojans' football season ended three weeks ago, the 6-foot-4, 165-pound kicker has been on the football field every day practicing for the 2020 Kicking World National Showcase, a two-day event that begins today in Austin, Texas.
“He’s keeping those skills sharp because he’s definitely been focused on this goal,” Dodgeland athletic director Marcia Modaf said.
Kicking World, an organization that formed in 2008, started the national showcase in 2014. There are usually 50 camps all over the United States, where around 1,200 athletes participate in field goal, punting and kickoff drills. From there, the Kicking World coaching staff selects 110 kickers to participate in the national showcase. Around 90 athletes — from 35 states — have been picked to participate this year.
The first day is scheduled as an evaluation of all the athletes, while college recruiters can watch the second day when drills are streamed live on YouTube.
“It’s pretty consistent,” Kicking World owner Brent Grablachoff said. “Each year, historically, we would have about 60-70% accept the invite. This year, because a lot of teams either canceled seasons, postponed seasons because of the NCAA rules where they are not permitting coaches to visit recruits on camps. … The main the reason is not just because our evaluations and connections with coaches, we stream the second day live so all the coaches could watch it without getting in trouble.
“He’s pretty tall too. He’s got an athletic build. He’s mostly a kicker, but with his build, if he starts practicing a little bit more on punts too, that could be of value to bring to a college team. The hope is if Andrew performs well this weekend, combined with the inadvertent exposure from the live event and our critiques from the coaching staff, we hope to propel him to maybe get a college scholarship offer or at least a welcome to the school he decides to go to.”
That’s the main goal for Benzing, who said he would like to spark some interest from college coaches that will be watching online Sunday.
“I just want to go out there and try to catch an eye of a college coach,” Benzing said. “I’ll end up getting a pretty decent highlight video if I go out there and end up kicking like I know I can. Hopefully I can catch an eye of a college recruiter and maybe get a scholarship.”
Benzing, who has been the Trojans starting kicker and punter for the last three seasons, has had a couple college programs interested in him. Wisconsin Lutheran is among them, with Benzing saying he was in contact with coach Eric Treske throughout the 2020 season. Benzing didn’t get the opportunities he’d hoped for his senior year, as he was limited to four successful extra-point attempts. However, he showed accuracy over a career in which he made both of his field goal attempts and 48 of 51 extra points.
Benzing is familiar with the Kicking World setting, having spent the offseason practicing for a June 6 camp hosted by Kicking Power in Muskego. During the double-elimination field goal competition, where attendees kicked from the left and right hash marks of the 30- and 35-yard lines and then between the hash marks from the 40, 45 and 50, Benzing said he made all eight of his attempts and won the Golden Boot award for best kicker. It earned him a spot in this weekend’s competition.
“I was feeling pretty decent,” said Benzing, who had to change up his kicking style last minute because the camp was relocated from West Bend High School's turf field due to COVID-19. The field he ended up kicking on was a local grass park in Muskego.
“They picked up a field last minute so I had to change everything because kicking on turf compared to grass is a little different," Benzing said. "I went out there and stuck to what I had practiced, and it ended up working out.”
Benzing, who will participate in all drills for kickoffs, punts and field goals, said he wants to make a 55-yard field goal.
If he does win, he could follow suit with former winners and earn an NCAA Division I scholarship. Grablachoff said winners from the last two seasons have earned scholarships to play for Colorado State, Georgia and Arkansas. Overall, the last three years' national showcase participants have earned over two dozen scholarship offers.
“All the parents and kids realize this is a big opportunity,” Grablachoff said.
