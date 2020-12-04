FOOTBALL: Dodgeland kicker Andrew Benzing invited to participate in 2020 Kicking World National Showcase

“He’s pretty tall too. He’s got an athletic build. He’s mostly a kicker, but with his build, if he starts practicing a little bit more on punts too, that could be of value to bring to a college team. The hope is if Andrew performs well this weekend, combined with the inadvertent exposure from the live event and our critiques from the coaching staff, we hope to propel him to maybe get a college scholarship offer or at least a welcome to the school he decides to go to.”

That’s the main goal for Benzing, who said he would like to spark some interest from college coaches that will be watching online Sunday.

“I just want to go out there and try to catch an eye of a college coach,” Benzing said. “I’ll end up getting a pretty decent highlight video if I go out there and end up kicking like I know I can. Hopefully I can catch an eye of a college recruiter and maybe get a scholarship.”