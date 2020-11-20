FOOTBALL: Dozen combined honorees from Dodgeland, Markesan picked as all-Eastern Suburban Conference

The 2020 prep football season was anything but ordinary across the state, from the late start to the year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, to the weekly canceled games and rescheduled games because of the pandemic, to the revamped postseason that wasn’t much of a postseason at all and everything in-between.

One thing that wasn’t impacted, at least not dramatically, was the Eastern Suburban Conference’s debut league season. Seven of the eight teams all participated this fall, with only Clinton punting to the WIAA’s alternate fall season next spring. And of those seven, only one — Dodgeland — played less than five conference games.

As a result, the Eastern Suburban was able to name a champion — Marshall, which posted a perfect 5-0 record — and select a postseason awards list.

Not surprisingly, the champion Cardinals dominated the awards. Marshall was honored with the Coach of the Year (Matt Kleinheinz), Assistant Coach of the Year (Joe Schneider), Offensive Player of the Year (Bryce Frank) and Defensive Player and Lineman of the Year (Kelby Peterson).