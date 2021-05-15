FOOTBALL: Ex-Columbus coach Calvin Zenz becomes new Reedsburg coach

Calvin Zenz is on the lookout for a new house with his fiancé, Jess Parchem.

On Wednesday, the former Columbus prep football coach signed his contact to become a new physical education teacher at Reedsburg High School. With that, he will also become the new football coach for the Beavers.

“I’m trying to find a place,” he said. “I was actually supposed to look at a place this afternoon and then I got a text that said they already sold it.”

The Beavers went 2-5 this past fall. This was after they finished 7-2 overall and third in the Badger North Conference at 5-2, and made it to the second round of the playoffs, suffering a 20-0 loss to eventual WIAA Division 2 state champions DeForest.

“I was looking around and seeing what was out there,” Zenz said. “I kind of pay attention to that stuff. Reedsburg was open last offseason and was pretty appealing to me at the time, but we held off because of the COVID stuff, and I really want to coach this group of seniors I had (at Columbus) too.

“I was pretty excited when it popped back open again. I made the decision to apply for it. We waited until the (2021 alternate fall) season was over before we got the ball rolling.”