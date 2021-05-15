FOOTBALL: Ex-Columbus coach Calvin Zenz becomes new Reedsburg coach

Calvin Zenz is on the lookout for a new house with his fiancé, Jess Parchem.
On Wednesday, the former Columbus prep football coach signed his contact to become a new physical education teacher at Reedsburg High School. With that, he will also become the new football coach for the Beavers.
“I’m trying to find a place,” he said. “I was actually supposed to look at a place this afternoon and then I got a text that said they already sold it.”
The Beavers went 2-5 this past fall. This was after they finished 7-2 overall and third in the Badger North Conference at 5-2, and made it to the second round of the playoffs, suffering a 20-0 loss to eventual WIAA Division 2 state champions DeForest.
“I was looking around and seeing what was out there,” Zenz said. “I kind of pay attention to that stuff. Reedsburg was open last offseason and was pretty appealing to me at the time, but we held off because of the COVID stuff, and I really want to coach this group of seniors I had (at Columbus) too.
“I was pretty excited when it popped back open again. I made the decision to apply for it. We waited until the (2021 alternate fall) season was over before we got the ball rolling.”
Zenz will take over a program that will lose 21 seniors from last year. However, he will get his starting quarterback, Bryant Yanke, after he threw for 526 yards and four touchdowns last fall. He also led the Beavers with 404 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Receiver Caden Brandt will return next season after finishing the fall with four catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Brandt will be joined by Brady Mikonowicz as another weapon for Yanke to throw to, after leading the Beavers with five catches for 132 yards.
“There are some guys there that I definitely feel are playmakers,” Zenz said. “I’ve watched a few games last fall because they’re all broadcasted on Youtube. I’ve watched some of kids’ highlight tapes. There are pieces there, but we’ve got a lot of work to do weight room wise. They just got a brand new one, so that will be good.”
Zenz will go through a lot of meet and greets before his first fall with the Beavers. Over the weekend, he spent some time getting to know the current staff in Reedsburg with hopes of getting to meet his new players soon.
“We’ve already hit the ground running,” Zenz said about meeting with the coaching staff at the high school and youth levels.
Zenz will coach Reedsburg this fall in the Badger Small Conference before the Beavers transition into the Mississippi Valley Conference in 2022, along with Baraboo.
“I was obviously aware of all the changes, having coached at Onalaska when I was in college,” Zenz said. “I’m very familiar with the Mississippi Valley. That didn’t really bother me at all. Obviously, if you get to compete in the Badger, it’s a loaded conference. To be able to compete against some of the best is always appealing thought.
“I’m very familiar. I’ve told a lot of people I have family that lives in Reedsburg and had played for coach (Brian Pottinger at Lancaster from 2001-2004). (Reedsburg) was a flex-bone team and I played flex-bone in high school. I’m very familiar with their program.”
Zenz is coming off a 2021 alternate fall campaign where he led the Cardinals to a 5-1 overall record in the Rock Valley Small Conference. He also shared Coach of the Year award with Lodi coach Dave Puls, who went 6-0 overall.
Zenz spent the last four seasons coaching the Cardinals to a 14-20 overall record.
Zenz’s teams got better every year since taking over in 2017. Zenz was the offensive coordinator under Scott Hilber at Columbus in 2016 where they led the Cardinals to an undefeated regular season and trip to the third round of the postseason. Columbus lost to Cedar Grove-Belgium, finishing 11-1 overall and 5-0 in the Capitol North.
“We’ve obviously had a lot of success here,” Zenz said. “I will remember all of that, but it’s all the kids. I developed some great relationships with a lot of kids there. Those are the important things. It’s definitely the relationships we’ve built. I already got some former players text me, ‘Hey can I come visit?’ That, to me, is the most important part.
“When you’ve had a positive impact on people’s life and they feel the need to reach out and thank you for that when you’re leaving, that’s been pretty special.”
Now it’s time to grow relationships with the players on his new team.
“I expect them to come in with a positive attitude and be ready to work hard,” Zenz said. “I want them to absorb and learn the new stuff that we’re going to teach as fast as possible.