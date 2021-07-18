FOOTBALL: Experience, not score, most important for area standouts at WFCA All-Star Classic

“You’re talking to some of these guys and they all know exactly what they’re talking about instead of when you’re back at school, you’re like, ‘You’ve got to pull here, you’ve got to scoop that,’” he said. “Then coach was talking about some of those drill busters where you’ve got to do the drill and then teach the new guy what he’s doing. Here, it was everybody knew exactly what they’re doing and exactly what coach was asking. It was nice.”

For example, Lodi defensive back Quinn Faust and Randolph defensive end Rataczak had the unusual task of playing most of the game. Rataczak was third on the team with four total tackles (two solo) and had one pass breakup. Faust finished with one solo tackle, but didn’t give up a touchdown.

“I feel pretty special about it,” Faust said. “It was a really fun experience to be able to go out there and play as much as I did. It was just awesome to play with these high-level athletes. It was really special.

“Everyone is so good out here. I just had to respect them and make sure I wasn’t sleeping on anyone. That No. 1 (Cumberland’s DaShaun Ames) from the North was pretty damn good.”