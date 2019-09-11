OSHKOSH — Try as they might, the Fall River/Rio prep football team just couldn't hang with Oshkosh Lourdes in last Friday's Trailways Small Conference game.
The Rebels were upended 53-6 by the Red Knights.
The only score the Rebels could muster was an 11-yard pass from Carson Richardson to Teagan Prochnow about two minutes into the second quarter.
The Rebels were no match for the Red Knights quarterback Joshua Bauer who completed 70% of his passing for 192 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for 136 yards and another touchdown on 10 carries.
Bauer's favorite target was receiver Preston Ruedinger who caught four passes for 142 yards and three touchdowns.
After Prochnow's touchdowns in the second quarter, Lourdes Jonah Schori recorded a safety at 4:39 to make it 12-6. Ruedinger scored two of his touchdowns at 3:05 and 1:16 to make it 26-6. Bauer scored on a 21-yard touchdown to make it 32-6 with 23 seconds left in the first half.
Bauer threw two more touchdowns in the third to make it 46-6. In the fourth, Lourdes back-up quarterback Jayden Lewan completed his only pass of the night for a 38-yard touchdown to Gavin Meyers to round out the scoring.
The Rebels hosted Stevens Point Pacelli at home this past week. Their next opponent will be Randolph at home.
