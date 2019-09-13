FALL RIVER — Fall River/Rio prep football coach Cody Schultz was hoping to see a bounce-back effort on Friday after last week’s 53-6 loss to Oshkosh Lourdes.
He got it.
Behind another strong effort from senior running back Teagan Prochnow and a bend-but-not-break defense, the Rebels held off Stevens Point Pacelli 14-8 in a non-conference game.
Prochnow rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries to fuel the Rebels’ offense, but the defense kept the Cardinals out of the end zone until their final possession when Brycen Cashin capped an 18-yard drive with a 6-yard TD run with 5:52 to play. It was a touchdown set up by his own interception.
Any chance the Cardinals (1-3) had of getting the ball back for a shot at a go-ahead score was erased as Fall River/Rio, behind Prochnow, was able to run out the clock. Prochnow had all but one carry as the Rebels ate up nearly 6 minutes to improve their overall record to 2-2.
You have free articles remaining.
“Teagan is such a hard worker,” Schultz said. “He such a great human being and I think that’s what makes him a winner in life.”
The Rebels’ other touchdown, which gave them a 14-0 lead, came on their first possession in the third quarter when senior quarterback Carson Richardson hit junior end Jacob Rowe for a 33-yard TD pass. Richardson finished the night 4-for-8 for 75 yards.
Schultz used this week of practice to put an extra emphasis on defense. The effort paid off as the Cardinals came up empty on their first seven possessions, including getting stopped twice in the red zone and another time on the Rebels 21.
“They knew the plays that were coming and they were ready to rock and roll,” Schultz said. “I was very proud of the defense and we’re going to keep trucking along and hopefully get another win next week.”
Fall River/Rio outgained Pacelli 230-180. The Cardinals’ Cashin, a 5-9 sophomore, finished the game with 156 yards on 28 carries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)