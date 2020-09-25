FOOTBALL: Fall River/Rio can't overcome inexperience, Austin in loss to St. John's Northwestern Academies

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DELAFIELD — It’s the start of the season that most coaches fear.

Your first game turns into a series of miscues, penalties and turnovers. And for the Fall River/Rio Rebels, they also had to endure Donnie Austin of Delafield St. John’s who added insult to their self-inflicted injuries.

Austin, a 5-11, 220-pound senior running back, rushed for three touchdowns as the Lancers welcomed their placement in the football-only Trailways Conference with a 26-7 victory over the Rebels.

The game and it’s 4 p.m. start also marked the belated return of prep football in Wisconsin. It was a start delayed due to COVID-19, and the importance of this being the first game in the state was a point made repeatedly by the public address announcer.

Austin was dominating, scoring on touchdown runs of 68, 4 and 11 yards as he and the Lancers kept the Rebels in check for most of the contest.

Austin got the Lancers on the board first with a 68-yard run down the left sideline with 2:11 left in the first quarter. It was a quarter, and first half for that matter, that saw the penalty flags flying against both teams.