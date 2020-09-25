FOOTBALL: Fall River/Rio can't overcome inexperience, Austin in loss to St. John's Northwestern Academies

DELAFIELD — It’s the start of the season that most coaches fear.
Your first game turns into a series of miscues, penalties and turnovers. And for the Fall River/Rio Rebels, they also had to endure Donnie Austin of Delafield St. John’s who added insult to their self-inflicted injuries.
Austin, a 5-11, 220-pound senior running back, rushed for three touchdowns as the Lancers welcomed their placement in the football-only Trailways Conference with a 26-7 victory over the Rebels.
The game and it’s 4 p.m. start also marked the belated return of prep football in Wisconsin. It was a start delayed due to COVID-19, and the importance of this being the first game in the state was a point made repeatedly by the public address announcer.
Austin was dominating, scoring on touchdown runs of 68, 4 and 11 yards as he and the Lancers kept the Rebels in check for most of the contest.
Austin got the Lancers on the board first with a 68-yard run down the left sideline with 2:11 left in the first quarter. It was a quarter, and first half for that matter, that saw the penalty flags flying against both teams.
The Rebels, who struggled throughout the game on offense, answered the score thanks to special teams play. Fall River/Rio pounced on a punt that had touched a Lancer player and found themselves in business on the Lancer 26. Junior Gavin Grams, in his first start as quarterback, capped the drive with a 4-yard run. The extra point by senior Chris Perez gave the Rebels a 7-6 lead with 11:19 to play in the half. It would prove to be the lone bright spot in the contest for the Rebels.
While the Rebels had some returning starters on the offensive and defensive lines, graduation hit them hard in the skill positions, including having to replace their entire offensive backfield. The inexperience showed at times in the contest.
“We are replacing a lot,” said second-year Rebels’ coach Cody Schultz. “But there are no excuses. We’ve got to do better. We’ve got to execute better.
“We work on toughness and I think we were tough to a point today, but I also think we ran out of gas. And when you run out of gas it’s hard to be tough and we need to work on that.”
Donnie Austin and his twin brother Phillip, a senior quarterback, showed their toughness at the end of the first half. Donnie Austin picked up his second touchdown when he scored from four yards out with 5:22 remaining. A fumble by the Rebels on their first play from scrimmage following that score turned into a Lancer touchdown when Phillip Austin capped a 36-yard drive with a run around left end, giving the Lancers a 20-7 lead at the half.
Fall River/Rio’s chances to rally in the second half fell victim to turnovers. The Rebels had just reach midfield early in the fourth quarter when Grams had a pass picked off by St. John’s Brennan Timm. While the Rebels shut down the Lancers’ ensuing drive, their possession ended on a turnover — a fumble on the center exchange on the Rebels’ 25-yard line that set up Donnie Austin’s final score, an 11-yard run with 3:52 left in the game.
“I’m still proud of our effort,” Schultz said. “We fought all of the way through.”
For Schultz and his Rebels now, it’s on to Week 2, when they host Palmyra-Eagle.
“We’re going to stay positive. It’s a long season and this is just one setback. We set our goals at the beginning of the year and every one is still attainable. At the end of the day, I’m proud of the effort,” he said.
Delafield St. John’s 26, FALL RIVER/RIO 7
Fall River/Rio 0 7 0 0 — 7
St. John’s 6 14 0 6 — 26
SJ — Donnie Austin 68 run (pass failed) 2:11
FRR — Gavin Grams 4 run (Chris Perez kick) 11:19
SJ – Donnie Austin 4 run (Phillip Austin run) 5:22
SJ – Phillip Austin 5 run (run failed) 1:23
SJ – Donnie Austin 11 run (pass failed) 3:52
<&SPAGEm>No team or individual stats were available in time to be included with this story. </&SPAGEm>
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!