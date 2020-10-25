FOOTBALL: Fall River/Rio races out of gates but eventually caught, passed by Brookfield Academy in loss

FALL RIVER — Jacob Rowe welcomed prep football back in spectacular fashion on Saturday for the Fall River/Rio Rebels.
The 6-4 senior took the opening kickoff against Brookfield Academy 90 yards for a touchdown as the Rebels returned to action after a two-week hiatus due to COVID-19. However, the Blue Knights’ Jonah Jensen pulled that welcome mat out from under them.
The 6-2 junior quarterback/defensive back scored four touchdowns, including three straight scores following Rowe's explosive start, to lead undefeated Brookfield Academy to a 34-18 non-conference victory over the Rebels.
Due to COVID-19 exposure, the Rebels (1-2 overall) had to postpone their two previous Trailways Conference games and didn’t even know they would be playing the Blue Knights until late Tuesday night after scheduled opponent Johnson Creek withdrew from the contest.
“I think the two weeks off hurt,” said Rebels coach Cody Schultz, who admitted his team had spent almost all of its preparation time on Johnson Creek. “You can’t catch up with game speed that fast. But they fought. We were just a little bit slow at times. … But we came out ready to roll.”
Yes, they did. Rowe fielded the opening kickoff on his 10-yard line, found an opening up the middle, and then burst to the right sideline as he raced untouched for the score, giving the Rebels a 6-0 advantage. Fall River/Rio then set the table for Jensen.
On the Rebels’ next possession, the ball squirted from a pile. Jensen snatched it up and raced 38 yards for the Blue Knights’ first score, evening things at 6-6 with 5 minutes, 49 seconds left to play in the quarter. It would be the first of two Rebel turnovers that would lead to touchdowns for Brookfield Academy. Fall River/Rio had four turnovers total, including two interceptions.
It was a frustrating statistic for Schultz, who also saw his special teams surrender a back-breaking 80-yard kickoff return for a score in the fourth quarter. The Rebels also survived two missed field-goal tries by the Blue Knights.
“We would kill ourselves with a holding penalty, a false start or a fumble,” Schultz said. “It’s hard to get four or five yards a pop but we’ll live on four or five yards a pop every play. But when you hurt yourself like that you’ve got to find a way to get back in the game.”
Jensen gave the Blue Knights (3-0) a 13-6 halftime lead when he scored on a 10-yard run with 2:15 remaining in the half.
He made it 20-6 late in the third quarter when he scored on a 1-yard plunge. It was a score set up by Brookfield Academy’s Joe Schmidt, who stepped in front of a Gavin Grams pass on the Rebels’ 25 and returned it to the 2-yard line.
The Rebels did make things interesting early in the fourth quarter when Grams capped a 51-yard drive with a 1-yard score to make it 20-12 with 9:14 to play.
But on the following kickoff, the Blue Knights’ Isaac Schoenwetter raced 80 yards for the score. Jensen would make it 34-12 on Brookfield Academy’s next possession when, on a keeper, he went untouched on the first play from scrimmage for a 52-yard touchdown.
The Rebels’ Rowe would cap off his day by hauling in a Matthew Miller pass and outrunning Blue Knight defenders for a 52-yard touchdown with 1:21 to play. Rowe would finish the game with 111 receiving yards on five catches and account for 290 total yards in the contest. Miller, a sophomore, would also add a key interception on the Rebel goal line to stop a Brookfield Academy drive in the third quarter.
“At the end of the day it’s all about learning from the game and looking to see what our mistakes were, improving on them so we don’t do it again in conference play,” said Schultz, whose team is scheduled to face Randolph on Friday.
The Rockets suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday as they were edged out by reigning Trailways Small Champion, Oshkosh Lourdes, 17-14.
“I’m excited to get back to conference play. Randolph is a good opponent. We’ve got to be ready to work this week,” Schultz added.
