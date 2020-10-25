FOOTBALL: Fall River/Rio races out of gates but eventually caught, passed by Brookfield Academy in loss

On the Rebels’ next possession, the ball squirted from a pile. Jensen snatched it up and raced 38 yards for the Blue Knights’ first score, evening things at 6-6 with 5 minutes, 49 seconds left to play in the quarter. It would be the first of two Rebel turnovers that would lead to touchdowns for Brookfield Academy. Fall River/Rio had four turnovers total, including two interceptions.

It was a frustrating statistic for Schultz, who also saw his special teams surrender a back-breaking 80-yard kickoff return for a score in the fourth quarter. The Rebels also survived two missed field-goal tries by the Blue Knights.

“We would kill ourselves with a holding penalty, a false start or a fumble,” Schultz said. “It’s hard to get four or five yards a pop but we’ll live on four or five yards a pop every play. But when you hurt yourself like that you’ve got to find a way to get back in the game.”

Jensen gave the Blue Knights (3-0) a 13-6 halftime lead when he scored on a 10-yard run with 2:15 remaining in the half.

He made it 20-6 late in the third quarter when he scored on a 1-yard plunge. It was a score set up by Brookfield Academy’s Joe Schmidt, who stepped in front of a Gavin Grams pass on the Rebels’ 25 and returned it to the 2-yard line.