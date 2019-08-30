FALL RIVER — Take a bow, Teagan Prochnow.
On the night the curtain went up on Fall River/Rio’s new football stadium, the Rebels’ senior tailback stole the show.
Prochnow rushed for four first-half touchdowns, and finished with 148 yards on just 11 carries to lead the Rebels to a 56-6 non-conference rout of Independence/Gilmanton.
Prochnow scored on runs of 2, 64, 7 and 10 yards to spark Fall River/Rio to a 28-6 advantage with 6:30 still to play in the second quarter.
“He’s such a great kid and a hard worker,” Rebels coach Cody Schultz said. “The best thing about Teagan is that no matter what, he puts his hard hat on and comes to work each day.”
Of course, he wasn’t the only starring cast member on Friday for the Rebels (1-1). Senior quarterback Carson Richardson closed out the first half with two touchdown passes.
The first came after the Rebels recovered a fumbled snap on a punt attempt deep in Eagles territory. Richardson hit Nick Larson with a 6-yard score and then closed the scoring and the first half when he hit Jacob Rowe with a 29-yard touchdown with 22.6 seconds left, giving Fall River/Rio a commanding 42-6 lead.
Richardson and Larson added the Rebels’ only scores in the second half. Larson rushed in from 6 yards out with 5:17 left in the third quarter. On the Rebels’ next possession, Richardson went 70 yards on a keeper.
Besides christening the new field, the game also marked two other milestones for the Rebels. It was the first victory under coach Schultz and the first for the current iteration of the cooperative, which was reformed this year after originally dissolving following the 2001 season.
“We have to clean some things up, but I’m still proud of the kids,” Schulz said. “They had a great effort. ... Everybody pitched in today and it was a whole team win.”
Independence/Gilmanton’s only score came in the first quarter when quarterback Chris Killian found Wyatt Kuerschner for a 15-yard touchdown pass. The Eagles never threatened again.
The Rebels open conference play next Friday when they play at Oshkosh Lourdes. But first, the Rebels are going to enjoy this evening of firsts.
“Two great communities coming together to make one team, and to do it in front of our home fans, you couldn’t ask for a better night,” Schulz said.
