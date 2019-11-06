Senior Nick Larson proved all season long why he was a stud athlete for the Fall River/Rio co-op football team this season.
On offense, Larson was a bulldozing running back that ran for 581 yards and eight touchdowns in eight games. He also caught 14 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Larson led the Rebels with 85 total tackles (45 solo), recovered three fumbles and had one interception.
For his efforts, Larson was voted as a first team running back and linebacker by the All-Trailways Small Conference coaches.
Larson wasn’t along on the first-team offense either. Sophomore Gavin Wodill was a first-team offensive lineman who helped the Rebels average 23 points a game, pass for 755 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing for 1,828 yards and 27 touchdowns.
Senior running back Teagan Prochnow led the Rebels with 744 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on his way to second-team honors. Senior receiver Jacob Rowe led the team with 18 receptions for 318 yards and four touchdowns, and was a second-team recipient.
Senior lineman Dalton Barker was voted on the second team as well.
Rowe, Prochnow and Wodill were all voted to the second-team defense. Rowe made it as a defensive back with 34 total tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery while leading the Rebels with three interceptions. Prochnow was an outside linebacker who was second on the team with 70 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and two forced fumbles. Wodill finished the season with 69 total tackles while leading the team with eight sacks, six tackles for loss and had two forced fumbles.
Junior Chris Perez was voted as a second-team special teams player.
Senior Dylan Foulkes was an honorable mention outside linebacker who was fourth on the team with 65 total tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries – one of which went for a touchdown.
