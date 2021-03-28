FOOTBALL: First game jitters get best of Beaver Dam in 27-6 loss to Janesville Parker

DEFOREST ― Of course the nerves were going to be there.
Getting a chance to play in a prep football game is unique for many players. Having to wait an extra seven months to play can sometimes be overbearing.
In the Beaver Dam football team’s first game of the season, butterflies seemed to get the better of the Golden Beavers as they couldn't keep pace with Janesville Parker in a 27-6 season-opening loss at DMB Community Bank Stadium on Saturday.
“We were a little shell shocked coming out of the start,” Beaver Dam first-year coach Brock Linde said. “That’s kind of a testament to our youth. That’s a testament to not really getting to play a whole lot. For what it’s worth, Parker was able to get a scrimmage and competed against an opponent. We didn’t get that and we didn’t get a chance to see ourselves on film.
“Going into the game, as a coaching staff, we knew that this was just going to be a game to figure out who we were. I think the first half exposed some of that uncertainty and some of that attentiveness that’s going to come from a group of inexperienced kids.”
Beaver Dam’s first drive of the season started out great, driving all the way to the Janesville Parker 27-yard line. The Golden Beavers stalled out however and turned it over on downs after Wesley Biel mustered just three yards on a fourth-and-10.
That seemingly sucked the life out of a hot Beaver Dam (0-1) offense that caught some rhythm early on. The Vikings (1-0) responded with a seven-play drive — all running plays — that ended with a 2-yard touchdown run by running back Jesse Pritchard with 5 minutes left in the first quarter to go up 7-0.
“That would’ve obviously been nice to punch it in,” Linde said. “We came back on defense and just got gashed in that first drive on defense. We gave up a really long drive. As much as getting stopped in that first drive, I think it was giving up the score and the really easy drive that set us back.”
Both teams traded punts before Beaver Dam got the ball back with a little bit of time left in the first quarter. But two plays into the second, Beaver Dam quarterback Carter Riesen was picked off by Parker's Evan Terry and the linebacker returned it to the Beaver Dam 40 just 15 seconds into the second quarter.
It gave the Vikings great field position, but they couldn’t do much and ended up punting it back to the Golden Beavers. Two plays into Beaver Dam’s ensuing drive, Riesen fumbled the snap and Parker defensive back Treveon Sanda took the loose ball back to the Beaver Dam 13.
Three run plays later, Pritchard — who finished the game with 83 rushing yards — punched it in from four yards out for a 14-0 lead with 8 minutes until halftime.
The Vikings kept momentum in their sails as they found pay dirt again. After another Beaver Dam three-and-out set up Parker at the Golden Beavers 37, they needed just five plays to get back into the end zone.
After four straight runs, Sam O'Leary hit Garrett Sanwick on a 15-yard pitch-and-catch for a 21-0 lead with 3:07 until the break. Beaver Dam's offensive struggles continued as they had another three-and-out; however, the Golden Beavers got some new life when Ben Scharfenberg halted a Parker drive when he intercepted O'Leary at the Beaver Dam 7 with 23.8 seconds left.
It was all for naught however as Riesen was picked off for the second time in the half by Anthony Brooks, as he ripped the ball loose from Beaver Dam receiver Nate Abel and set the Vikings up at the Beavers' 35.
On the next play, O’Leary — who threw for 97 yards on 8-of-15 passes — dropped a dime into running back Griffin Davis, who caught it over the outstretched hands of Beaver Dam's Jake Weber for a 35-yard touchdown with 9 seconds left in the first half.
After a failed extra point, the Vikings went into halftime with a 27-0 lead over the Golden Beavers.
“We weren’t able to get (the first-game jitters) out in a scrimmage,” Linde said. “The first half was our first-game jitters. We made it our mission at half that they were bullying us big time on their offensive line and gashing us in the run game. We said our mission was to stop the run. We knew that they weren’t going to open it up in the second half, up 27-0.
Needing a spark, Linde decided for an onside kick to start the second half, which Beaver Dam recovered. While it initially helped, Beaver Dam's opening drive ultimately stalled out at the Parker 20 and the Beavers' turned it over on downs.
The Beaver Dam defense stood tall with a three-and-out on Parker's next drive, but again the Beavers' offense was turned away again in the red zone.
After Riesen led the charge down to the Vikings 1-yard line, Beaver Dam suffered a 4-yard loss after a botched snap, no gain and an incomplete pass on fourth-and-goal from the 4 as Riesen overshot Alex Soto to turn it over on downs.
Even with the inability to score, the Golden Beavers controlled the ball for most of the third quarter, giving themselves some needed confidence.
“It was huge,” Linde said. “It made us realize what our team’s capable of, and how they respond to adversity. Possessing the ball and running the ball is something we’re going to need to be able to do.
"We goofed up on the goal line and a little slip up here and there is going to cost you against good teams. I told the team after the game when the offense goofs up, the defense has to have their back."
They certainly did as the Golden Beavers forced another three-and-out and blocked the ensuing punt and recovered at the Vikings 1-yard line with 10:32 to play. Biel, who had a team-high 88 yards rushing, plowed in from for the Beavers' first score of the season on the next play to pull within 27-6.
“Wes was running really hard,” Linde said. “He’s a senior that came out and gave everything he had. He broke a lot of tackles and ran behind his pads. He did some nice things with not a lot of room up the middle.”
Riesen finally got going in the second half and he finished the game completing 10-of-26 passes for 83 yards. His favorite target seemed to be receiver Alex Soto who caught six passes for 62 yards.
“He’s a tremendous talent,” Linde said of Soto. “He’s just breaking into his first varsity game, ever. He plays in the slot and they were giving some looks that opened up slot receivers. Carter did a nice job of finding him and he made some really nice traffic catches.”
The Beaver Dam defense kept the clamps down on the Vikings the rest of the way, forcing two more three-and-outs and keeping the Vikings without a first down the until the final minute of the second half.
“We just decided to get after it in the run game and establish what we want our defensive mentality to be, which is to stop the run," Linde said. I was really proud of how our kids responded to that message. I thought we played a lot more physical and maybe out-physicalled them in the second half.”
The second half certainly showed him how talented his team can be this spring, but there’s still work to be done.