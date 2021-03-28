FOOTBALL: First game jitters get best of Beaver Dam in 27-6 loss to Janesville Parker

Needing a spark, Linde decided for an onside kick to start the second half, which Beaver Dam recovered. While it initially helped, Beaver Dam's opening drive ultimately stalled out at the Parker 20 and the Beavers' turned it over on downs.

The Beaver Dam defense stood tall with a three-and-out on Parker's next drive, but again the Beavers' offense was turned away again in the red zone.

After Riesen led the charge down to the Vikings 1-yard line, Beaver Dam suffered a 4-yard loss after a botched snap, no gain and an incomplete pass on fourth-and-goal from the 4 as Riesen overshot Alex Soto to turn it over on downs.

Even with the inability to score, the Golden Beavers controlled the ball for most of the third quarter, giving themselves some needed confidence.

“It was huge,” Linde said. “It made us realize what our team’s capable of, and how they respond to adversity. Possessing the ball and running the ball is something we’re going to need to be able to do.

"We goofed up on the goal line and a little slip up here and there is going to cost you against good teams. I told the team after the game when the offense goofs up, the defense has to have their back."