COLUMBUS — The Columbus prep football team’s bid to advance to round two in the WIAA Division 5 playoffs ended on Arcadia’s 11-yard line Friday night. That’s when the Raiders’ Michael Schweisthal intercepted a Will Cotter pass with 1 minute, 24 seconds left in the game to preserve a 24-21 victory.
Schweisthal’s pick also put an exclamation mark on the play of senior quarterback Chase Patzner, who threw for three touchdowns and hit Schweisthal on a 47-yard pass, the key play in a 68-yard drive that produced what would be the winning touchdown with 5:09 left in the game. Schweisthal’s reception put the ball on the Cardinals’ 8-yard-line and two plays later, with the Raiders trailing 21-18, senior running back Nolan Niemierowicz hit paydirt from the 7.
Third-seeded Columbus got the ball back on the kickoff at the sixth-seeded Raiders’ 40 and marched to the 5 with thoughts of either the go-ahead touchdown or a game-tying field goal. On second-and-goal from the 5, Cotter rolled to his left but stumbled and fell on the 11. That set up the decisive interception on third down.
“This came down to making plays and doing your thing,” said Columbus coach Calvin Zenz, whose Cardinals struggled with turnovers all night. “I feel bad for our kids. But (the Raiders) made plays and they beat us.”
The Cardinals (6-4), in a sense, beat themselves, too. They proved to be their own worst enemy in the first half, losing fumbles twice in Raider (6-4) territory. The second fumble, by Cotter, led to the Raiders’ first score when Patzner hit Kaden Lisowski with a 34-yard TD pass midway through the second quarter to close to within 7-6 after the Cardinals got on the scoreboard first on a 9-yard Cotter-to-Joe Morris TD pass with 7:56 gone in the game.
Patzner and Lisowki teamed up two possessions later in the second quarter when they gave the sixth-seeded Raiders a 12-7 lead on a 43-yard touchdown pass.
That lead proved short-lived when the Cardinals’ Morris took the ensuing kickoff and returned it 67 yards for a score and a 14-12 Columbus advantage with 1:51 left in the first half.
Schweisthal put the Raiders (6-4) back on top (18-14) in the second half when he hauled in a 24-yard strike from Patzner with 4:54 left in the third quarter.
Junior Caden Brunell answered for the Cardinals with 58 seconds left in the third quarter when he scored from three yards out to make the score 21-18.
Zenz admitted he was surprised by the performance of the Raiders’ Patzner, who finished 18-for 31 for 318 yards.
“We knew he had a decent arm but they usually rely on their running game,” Zenz said. “We knew their receivers were big, but I hadn’t seen anything like (Patzner’s passing tonight) on film.”
The Cards’ did limit the Raiders’ running game, allowing only 37 yards on 24 carries. But thanks to Patzner’s proficiency through the air, Arcadia outgained Columbus 355-239 on the night.
Columbus’ Brunell finished the night with 115 yards rushing on 31 carries.
ARCADIA 24, COLUMBUS 21</&hspag3>
Arcadia 0 12 6 6 — 24
You have free articles remaining.
Columbus 7 7 7 0 — 21
COL — Joe Morris 8 pass from Will Cotter (Joe Morris kick) 7:56
ARC — Kaden Lisowski 34 pass from Chase Patzner (pass failed) 7:04
ARC — Kaden Lisowski 43 pass from Chase Patzner (pass failed) 2:07
COL — Joe Morris 67 kickoff return (Joe Morris kick) 1:51
ARC — Michael Schweisthal 24 pass from Chase Patzner (pass failed) 4:54
COL — Caden Brunell 3 run (Joe Morris kick) :58
ARC — Nolan Niemierowicz 7 run (pass failed) 5:09
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs — Arc 15, Col 18. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — Arc 24-37, Col 41-128. Passing Yards — Arc 318, Col 111. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — Arc 18-31-1, Col 10-24-1. Fumbles-lost — Arc 0-0, Col 3-2. Penalty-yards — Arc 8-85, Col 3-3575. Total yards — Arc 355, Col 239.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: Arc, Niemierowitz 19-44. Col, Brunell 31-115.
Passing: Arc, Patzner 18-31-318-3-1. Col, Cotter 10-24-111-1-1.
Receiving: Arc, Schweisthal 8-189, Lisowski 6-108. Col, Herschleb 3-38, Morris 2-36.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)