FOOTBALL: Freshman linebacker ignites Columbus in 46-6 win over Clinton

WALWORTH ― Freshman Colton Brunell ignited a fire inside the Columbus prep football team it desperately needed Tuesday afternoon.

The 6-foot-1, 182 pound linebacker found himself forcing four of his team’s five takeaways – all resulting in touchdowns – to help the Cardinals beat Clinton, 46-6, in a Rock Valley Small Conference game at Big Foot High School, in Walworth.

“He had a great game,” said Colton’s older brother Caden Brunell, who was beaming with pride. “It’s usually unseen for a freshman to have four turnovers. Most people don’t look at him as a freshman. He’s just one of the guys. He’s bigger than me – a pound heavier and a couple inches taller.

“But, yeah, I just see him as one of the guys – almost as a senior.”

Both teams traded punts in the first 10-plus minutes of the game. That is until Brunell used his right hand to nonchalantly pluck a raindrop of a pass by quarterback Peyton Bingham out of the air at midfield and return it to the Clinton 34.

“It was just natural,” Colton said. “I came up with my hand and I was going to finish with two, but I didn’t.”