FOOTBALL: Freshman linebacker ignites Columbus in 46-6 win over Clinton

WALWORTH ― Freshman Colton Brunell ignited a fire inside the Columbus prep football team it desperately needed Tuesday afternoon.
The 6-foot-1, 182 pound linebacker found himself forcing four of his team’s five takeaways – all resulting in touchdowns – to help the Cardinals beat Clinton, 46-6, in a Rock Valley Small Conference game at Big Foot High School, in Walworth.
“He had a great game,” said Colton’s older brother Caden Brunell, who was beaming with pride. “It’s usually unseen for a freshman to have four turnovers. Most people don’t look at him as a freshman. He’s just one of the guys. He’s bigger than me – a pound heavier and a couple inches taller.
“But, yeah, I just see him as one of the guys – almost as a senior.”
Both teams traded punts in the first 10-plus minutes of the game. That is until Brunell used his right hand to nonchalantly pluck a raindrop of a pass by quarterback Peyton Bingham out of the air at midfield and return it to the Clinton 34.
“It was just natural,” Colton said. “I came up with my hand and I was going to finish with two, but I didn’t.”
Colton finished the game with one solo tackle, five assisted tackles to go along with two fumble recoveries and two interceptions. He also led the Cardinals with two catches for 59 yards on offense.
“He got us going,” Columbus coach Calvin Zenz said. “He got us fired up and the rest of us rolled from there.”
His first interception was a sparkplug for the Cardinals because three running plays later, Caden scampered for a 14-yard touchdown with 41 seconds left in the first. After Caden successfully ran in for a two-point conversion, the Cardinals led 8-0.
The onslaught was just beginning for the Cardinals as they held the Cougars to 210 yards – 197 rushing and just 13 passing.
“That’s how we got our energy back was on those turnovers,” said Caden, who finished the game with 129 rushing yards and four touchdowns. “We just capitalized on them. That’s what we work on every day in practice.”
Three plays into the ensuing Clinton offensive drive, Colton recovered a fumble by running back Mason Hesebeck at the Cougars’ 49-yard line near the end of the first quarter.
Columbus responded with a 10-play drive that ended with Caden bulldozing in for a 2-yard touchdown. After quarterback Will Cotter found receiver Trace Kirchberg in the end zone, the Cardinals led 16-0 with 8:46 left in the half.
Hesebeck fumbled yet again two plays into the following Clinton offensive drive and Colton recorded his second fumble recovery of the day at the Clinton 37 with 7:54 left.
Columbus finished an eight-play drive when Cotter called his own number with a 1-yard sneak for a touchdown with 5:51 left. Kirchberg ran in for an additional two points to raise the lead to 24-0.
Cotter finished with 17 rushing yards and a touchdown while also completing 15-of-24 passes for 160 yards.
After both squads traded punts, Columbus defensive lineman Austin Rennhack recovered a Clinton fumble with 1:26 left in the first half. It resulted in Caden barreling in for a 1-yard touchdown run with 10 seconds left in the first half to go up 32-0 after another successful two-point conversion.
Colton intercepted Bingham again in the third quarter, and returned it to the Columbus 44 with 5:03 left. As a unit, Columbus ran for 205 yards with Caden leading with 129 yards and Ty Cowell rushing for 44.
“When we can throw the ball at that percentage and not have to worry about turnovers, with our running game (we’re hard to beat),” Zenz said. “We didn’t have to run the ball today. That’s a nice feeling to throw the ball like that.”
The older Brunell started the next offensive series with a 52-yard scamper to the left, powered for a couple more yards and then finally hit pay dirt with a 1-yard TD run with 4:10 left in the third. Caden ran in for two more points to go up 40-0.
Zenz decided to start plugging his second string in after that. The teams traded punts before the Cougars ended an 8-play drive - all runs - with a 1-yard run by Hesebeck with 6:47 left to cut the deficit to 40-6.
The Cardinals, however, weren’t done scoring as the second-team offense drove down the field and Ty Cowell scored on a 40-yard touchdown run with 15 seconds left to go up 46-6.
The Cardinals will now have their first true test of the season when they host Edgerton in a Rock Valley Small Conference game next week.
“Edgerton’s is very different,” Zenz said. “They’re like nobody we’ve played. It’s the style offense, and even the defense, we don’t play anybody typically who runs that kind of stuff. We’ve got to be on our A-game next week. They’ve got some weapons. I think we’ve got weapons, but they got a stud quarterback and some stud receivers. They got some dudes who can get in the end zone. We’ve got to be ready.”
