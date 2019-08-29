MAYVILLE — Horicon/Hustisford’s prep football team is a pretty experienced bunch. Mayville, on the other hand, is not.
And the disparity in that regard showed on the scoreboard Thursday night.
Mayville was able to answer Husticon’s first blow — a 73-yard TD run by quarterback Dylan Schmitt, the reigning Trailways Large Conference Offensive Player of the Year, on his team’s second play from scrimmage — but it was all Husticon after that as the MarshFalcons running game and suffocating defense powered the way to a 27-7 non-conference victory at Ray Dunn Field.
“The D-line was outstanding,” MarshFalcons coach Shannon Mueller said of holding the Cardinals to only 102 yards rushing on 33 carries. “We did exactly what we scouted. They hit their gaps and linebackers filled and did their jobs.
“It was fun to watch tonight.”
Not for the Cardinals (1-1), it wasn’t.
Mayville did manage 98 yards through the air, but 58 of those came on an early TD strike from Jackson Schlender to Luke Fehring with 4 minutes, 25 seconds to go in the first quarter, tying the game at 7.
And another 24 came on a catch by Fehring late in the first half on what ended up being a fruitless drive.
All in all, Mayville mustered very little in the way of offense against Husticon’s stout defense.
“Their defensive front and linebackers did a really nice job — they outplayed us in the trenches and it showed,” Cardinals coach Tom Noennig said.
Mayville’s defense wasn’t all that bad, either, forcing a pair of turnovers on downs and netting three sacks and four tackles for loss.
But Husticon (2-0) was able to go in front 14-7 when Schmitt hit Daniel Janiszewki for a 15-yard TD with a perfectly thrown pass on a post route on a 4th-and-7, and the Cardinals simply weren’t able to come up with enough stops to compensate for their lackluster offense.
“We had a hard time getting off the field,” Noennig said. “We showed flashes of being good on defense right now, but a great defense is going to get off the field on third-and-long, fourth-and-medium — those are the plays you have to win.”
Still, it was a decent showing overall for Mayville’s D.
“Our defense was flying around — we got in the backfield and caused some trouble for (Schmitt),” Noennig said. “He made some great plays as well, but we had some big negative yardage plays. Those guys played pretty well. There’s some pieces. We’ll be all right; it’s just a matter of us jelling.
The Cardinals needing some time to jell is largely the result of the growing pains that come along with having so many new faces. Mayville has only about a half-dozen players who were on the field for meaningful snaps a year ago when Mayville won its first playoff game since 2006.
“It’s going to be a work in progress because they’re inexperienced players,” Noennig said. “They’re going to get better, but you’ve got to give credit to (the MarshFalcons’) defensive front — they took it to us.”
Husticon did — on defense as well as offense.
The Marshfalcons mounted 227 yards on 47 carries, led by Schmitt’s 131 yards.
But it was Damien Voigt who got in the end zone twice, first with a 5-yard burst off right guard to cap off second half-opening 11-play, 72-yard drive that made it 21-7 and then with a 2-yard plunge also off right guard — set up by a blocked punt that gave Husticon the ball at Mayville’s 25-yard-line — on the first play of the fourth quarter that punctuated the scoring.
And his team’s effectiveness on the ground was the biggest takeaway of the contest for Mueller.
“Credit to our O-line,” he said. “Last week, they didn’t play so well; this week, they came to play. We were able to run the ball and obviously when you run the ball, you’re able to pass the ball. We were able to be balanced tonight and that was the difference in the game.
“Honestly, running the ball — that was the biggest statement of the night.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)