The defense for the Columbus prep football team gave up 19.6 points a game, had 14 interceptions, eight fumble recoveries and 15 sacks this season.
A big reason for the Cardinals’ defensive success was because of senior defensive back Teagan Herschleb and junior defensive end Austin Rennhack who were earned the first-team honors. There were also voted as the league’s Defensive Player of the Year and Lineman of the Year, respectively.
Herschleb finished the season second on the team with 88 total tackles (44 solo), four interceptions, four forced fumbles, two recovered fumbles. Rennhack had 42 total tackles (25 solo), 11 tackles for loss, four sacks and returned one of his two fumble recoveries for a touchdown.
They both helped the Cardinals finish third in the Capitol North Conference with a 3-2 record.
Rennhack was just as destructive on the offensive line as he was on defense to earn first-team honors there as well. He helped junior running back Caden Brunell – who was selected as a first-team running back – rush for 1,150 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Brunell also led the Cardinals with 88 total tackles (43 solo), 14 tackles for loss and had an interception returned for a touchdown to earn first-team honors as an inside linebacker.
Herschleb led the Cardinals with 396 receiving yards and had two touchdowns on 20 receptions to earn second-team honors as a receiver.
Senior offensive lineman James Roche blocked for Brunell and junior quarterback Will Cotter so well that coaches voted him on the second team with Herschleb. Cotter – who threw for 1,186 yards and 10 touchdowns off of 51.4 completion percentage and ran for 251 yards and five touchdowns – was honorable mention.
Senior Joe Morris earned second-team honors as an outside linebacker and as a punter. On defense, Morris finished with 26 solo tackles, six tackles for loss and one interception. As a punter, he averaged 30.7 yards per punt and put opposing teams inside the 20 yard-line nine times.
Senior Interior defensive lineman Kendall Minick finished the season with 16 solo tackles, seven tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and an interception, and named to the second team.
Other Cardinals receiving honorable mention were junior offensive lineman Ryan King and senior defensive back Alex Campbell.
