FOOTBALL: Horicon/Hustisford found the big play early and often to blow out Dodgeland 35-7

HORICON — Offensive coordinator Ryan Connolly had the perfect game plan for the Horicon/Hustisford prep football team in Friday’s non-conference game against Dodgeland at Discher Park.
The MarshFalcons kept the Trojans guessing with an aerial attack that was led by senior quarterback Daniel Janiszewski, who completed 6-of-9 passes for 148 yards and four touchdowns in his team’s 35-7 victory.
“It was well-timed,” Husticon coach Shannon Mueller said of the calls for passing plays. “It was well timed. Credit to coach Connolly for a great game plan. We were running the ball, running the ball and boom, we hit it for a big one. Then we ran the ball, ran the ball and boom we hit it for another one.
“It was great execution, but it all starts with the O-line and the protection they gave us. Kudos to the O-line.”
The MarshFalcons ran 34 plays for 307 yards of total offense, an average of 9 yards per play. Janiszewski averaged 24.5 yards a completion and was complemented by a ground game that churned out 160 yards on 25 carries (6.4 yards a carry).
They continually found open field that turned into big play after big play.
“We have to stop the big play,” Dodgeland coach Paul Scheel said. “If you take away the big play, it’s a different ball game. The passes they were successful on, they were big plays. We were there. When you have athletes, like they do, out at wide receiver, it makes it a challenge for anybody with a school this size. It’s eliminating the big play, that’s the big key.”
The first big play of the game put Husticon up 7-0, and it happened when Janiszleski found Blake Peplinski for a 35-yard touchdown pass with 2 minutes, 38 seconds left in the first quarter.
Then after Dodgeland went three-and-out on the ensuing possession, Husticon needed just three plays to march down to the Trojans’ 29-yard-line. On the first play of the second quarter, Janiszewski found Austin Vincent for a 29-yard TD pass to go up 14-0 just 8 seconds in.
The MarshFalcons forced another three-and-out, and three plays later, Janiszewski was at it again. This time, he found senior receiver Dylan Kuehl for an 11-yard TD pass to go up 20-0 with 8:31 left until halftime.
Late in the first half on the first play of a drive, Janiszewski connected with Kuehl again for a 60-yard TD that put Husticon up 28-0 heading into halftime.
“In the second one, Caden Brugger was defending him very good,” Mueller said. “He made a great adjustment to the ball and then it was all Dylan after that. He had two stiff arms to get into the end zone. He wanted it. That’s awesome. He’s a senior coming out in his last time on this field. It’s fun to watch these guys be out here tonight.”
Kuehl led the MarshFalcons with three receptions for 71 yards and also ran the ball once for 13 yards.
“We knew No. 80 was going to be a challenge,” Scheel said. “He’s a challenge for anybody. All we can do is control what we can control.”
The Trojans also couldn’t stop Vincent on the ground as he ran for 100 yards on 10 carries. Most of that came on a 31-yard scamper for a TD with 9:28 left in the third quarter to put Husticon up 35-0.
“I could say he was a surprise, but not so much,” Mueller said. “We knew what some of the kids had talent-wise. We had the running backs last year. Austin, as a senior, came in with a lot more confidence and we were able to move him to that position. He was a starting corner for us last year, which he still is now, but the next step he took to play running back for us is outstanding. He blocks down field, so he does everything we ask of him.”
That play started a running clock in the second half, which is how the Trojans were able to win in time of possession 29:57 to 18:03. The Trojans only gained 145 yards off of 42 plays, which averaged out to 3.5 yards a play. They did have 112 rushing yards on 37 carries, but averaged a paltry 3 yards an attempt.
“We have bigger concerns about why we’re not moving the football,” Scheel said. “I understand it is a new offense and the blocking schemes are different. We’re in Week 5, and we started later, we shouldn’t be continually making the same mistakes we have been making.”
When Mueller put his second team in on defense, that’s when the Trojans finally started moving the ball. In fact, receiver Andrew Benzing – who led the Trojans with 37 rushing yards – blew by them for a 20-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to 35-7 with 8:27 left.
It was Dodgeland’s first touchdown of the season.
“As soon as we got into the end zone for the first time this year, our mentality changed,” Scheel said. “We started playing defense better. We started flying around. That’s why I say leadership from our upperclassmen is so important during a time like this. They have no need to hang their heads. They need to eliminate the big plays.
Meantime, the MarshFalcons won their first game of the season after having to cancel last week’s game against Cambria-Friesland and losing the season opener at Watertown Luther Prep.
“The best part about tonight is we had almost everybody back,” Mueller said. “For us, it was a confidence builder to know how the boys were going to play together. We haven’t had that communication yet.
“We were able to be very versatile tonight. We ran the ball. The line did a great job for us tonight. We saw a lot of good things out of them. We had huge catches by Blake Peplinski, Dylan Kuehl, Austin Vincent. Dan did a great job at quarterback. It’s nice to have a senior quarterback back in for us.”
HORICON/HUSTISFORD 35, DODGELAND 7
Dodgeland;0;0;0;7;-;7
Horicon/Hustisford;7;21;7;0;-;35
First quarter
HH – Blake Peplinski 35 yard pass from Daniel Janiszewski (Nathan Sproel kick good), 2:38.
Second quarter
HH – Austin Vincent 29 pass from Daniel Janiszewski (Nathan Sproel kick good), 11:52.
HH – Dylan Kuehl 11 pass from Daniel Janiszewski (kick failed), 8:31.
HH – Dylan Kuehl 60 pass from Daniel Janiszewski (Daniel Janiszewski run good), 1:08.
Third quarter
HH – Austin Vincent 31 run (Nathan Sproel kick good), 9:28.
Fourth quarter
D – Andrew Benzing 20 run (Andrew Benzing kick good), 8:27.
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — D 8, HH 13. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — D 37-112, HH 25-160. Passing yards — D 33, HH 147. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — D 2-5-0, HH 6-9-0. Fumbles-lost — D 1-1, HH 2-2. Penalties-yards — D 3-20, HH 3-15.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: D, Andrew Benzing 10-37, Dylan Raabe 10-34, Jace Christopherson 5-20. HH, Austin Vincent 10-100, Daniel Janiszewski 5-25, Payton Vincent 5-20.
Passing: D, Caden Brugger 2-5-0, 33. HH, Daniel Janiszewski 6-9-0, 148.
Receiving: D, Jace Christopherson 1-23. HH, Dylan Kuehl 3-71, Austin Vincent 2-42, Blake Peplinski 1-35.
