FOOTBALL: Horicon/Hustisford found the big play early and often to blow out Dodgeland 35-7

The Trojans also couldn’t stop Vincent on the ground as he ran for 100 yards on 10 carries. Most of that came on a 31-yard scamper for a TD with 9:28 left in the third quarter to put Husticon up 35-0.

“I could say he was a surprise, but not so much,” Mueller said. “We knew what some of the kids had talent-wise. We had the running backs last year. Austin, as a senior, came in with a lot more confidence and we were able to move him to that position. He was a starting corner for us last year, which he still is now, but the next step he took to play running back for us is outstanding. He blocks down field, so he does everything we ask of him.”

That play started a running clock in the second half, which is how the Trojans were able to win in time of possession 29:57 to 18:03. The Trojans only gained 145 yards off of 42 plays, which averaged out to 3.5 yards a play. They did have 112 rushing yards on 37 carries, but averaged a paltry 3 yards an attempt.

“We have bigger concerns about why we’re not moving the football,” Scheel said. “I understand it is a new offense and the blocking schemes are different. We’re in Week 5, and we started later, we shouldn’t be continually making the same mistakes we have been making.”