Horicon/Hustisford head football coach Shannon Mueller has been named the Green Bay Packers High School Coach of the Week the Packers announced on Thursday.
Mueller is now in his fourth year as the varsity head coach of Horicon/Hustisford. Last Friday, Mueller's MarshFalcons defeated Dodgeland 42-6, improving its record to 8-1 to wrap up the regular season. The win also gave Husticon its second straight Trailways Large Conference Championship. Fourth-seeded Husticon looks to continue its success at home Friday in the first round of the WIAA Division 5 Playoffs against the fifth-seeded Lomira Lions.
Mueller grew up in Hustisford, where he played football and basketball at Hustisford High School. On the football field, he played guard and inside linebacker under coaches Lee Braem and Brian Bischoff. Upon graduating in 1993, Mueller enlisted in the United States Army Reserve.
Mueller’s coaching career began in 1999 as a youth football coach in Hustisford. In 2008, he ascended to be an assistant JV and varsity head coach at Hustisford under Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame coach Dan Simon. Mueller credits Simon for taking him under his wing and helping him become the coach that he is today.
You have free articles remaining.
In 2013, Mueller was promoted to head coach of the Hustisford varsity team. In 2016, longtime rivals Hustisford and Horicon were each struggling to field a varsity team. To save the schools’ programs, they decided to combine teams and field a single varsity team. Mueller was named the head coach of this newly formed Husticon team.
About the honor
The Green Bay Packers Coach of the Week program supports football outreach efforts by giving high school coaches recognition. On a weekly basis, for 10 weeks throughout the high school football season, the Packers will pick one high school coach as the Coach of the Week. Each honoree is awarded several items and privileges, including a $2,000 donation to the school's football program from the Green Bay Packers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)