MARKESAN — Coach John Dunlavy knew his Markesan prep football team couldn’t make any mistakes against a very good Horicon/Hustisford squad in Friday’s Trailways Large Conference game.
The MarshFalcons could make it ugly in a hurry. Well, the Hornets turned the ball over multiple times, were flagged for a few personal fouls, allowing Husticon to take a double-digit lead into halftime.
Dunlavy didn’t say much at the break, as his players knew what they had to do in order to win: play clean football on both sides of the ball.
And that’s what they did, cutting the deficit to single digits in the third quarter, but the MarshFalcons did just enough on both sides of the ball late in the fourth quarter to edge out a 24-22 victory.
Husticon quarterback Dylan Schmitt drove the MarshFalcons from their own 33-yard line to the Markesan 2 to run out the last 2 minutes, sealing the victory.
“The last drive of the game was just heart and desire,” Horicon/Hustisford coach Shannon Mueller said. “These boys wanted this. The coaches wanted this. The O-line wanted this.”
The victory kept the MarshFalcons (5-1, 3-0 Trailways Large) at the top of the conference as the Hornets (4-2, 3-1) fell to second place.
“This is just another step for us,” Mueller said. “We were fortunate enough tonight to beat a great team, but we haven’t done nothing yet. We still got (three regular-season) games left and we’re not done. We’re already looking for next week, but we will enjoy this win over a great team.”
Markesan running back Max Stellmacher had a 60-yard scamper that went in for a touchdown with 1 minute, 42 seconds left in the third quarter. After the Hornets converted on the two-point conversion, they were down by just two points.
“At times he’s a man amongst boys out here,” Dunlavy said. “Right before that series he said, ‘I need the ball.’ Before that play he said, ‘I’ll run the belly this play.’ He ran it for a 60-yard touchdown on the first touch. He spoke for himself and he backed it up.”
Stellmacher finished with a game-high 122 rushing yards, while teammate JJ Bartaszewicz ran for 109.
Bartaszewicz scored on a 45-yard touchdown run with 3:29 left in the first quarter to tie the game at 6. Bartaszewicz scored his second touchdown of the night with 6:11 to play in the third quarter, giving Husticon a 24-14 lead after a successful two-point conversion.
The MarshFalcons took advantage of a Markesan miscue to get on the board first. After the Hornets fumbled the ball away on their first offensive possession at their own 45-yard line, Husticon zipped down the short field and scored on a 1-yard touchdown run by Kehl to go up 6-0 with 8:20 left in the first quarter.
Kehl finished with 32 rushing yards and 72 receiving yards. He later scored off a 2-yard run with 8:45 left in the first half to go up 12-6.
“We were going to trust him to protect it,” Mueller said. “He did a great job wrapping the ball up. He’s smart. He’s going to make the right cut, make the right read and you have to put your best athletes on him.”
Kehl's second touchdown also followed a Markesan fumble, which Gavin Stark recovered to give his team the ball at its own 35-yard line.
Markesan had three possessions that were in Husticon territory, but they coughed the ball up twice and a turned the ball over on downs to end a promising drive.
The Hornets’ last offensive possession of the first half ended at the Husticon 2. On a fourth-and-goal play, a bad snap went over quarterback Hayden Quade’s head, but he recovered it at the 17, where Husticon took over.
“We shot ourselves in the foot,” Dunlavy said. “They never stopped us in the first half. We stopped ourselves.”
The MarshFalcons really made the Hornets pay for that last miscue, as Schmitt connected with Dylan Kuehl for a 9-yard scoring pass with 26 seconds left in the half for a 24-6 lead. Schmitt threw for 193 yards and two scores and led the team with 63 rushing yards.
“On that drive before half, that was just excellent,” Mueller said. “We couldn’t have asked for anything better.
“They’re a great ball team. This is hard. If you’re going to get a gift, you’ve got to take advantage of it — take full advantage of it.”
