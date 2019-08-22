Now in its fourth year as a co-op program, the Horicon/Hustisford football team will be in uncharted territory when the season begins on Friday at home against Lomira.
Not only did the MarshFalcons go 10-2 overall and advance to the Division 5 state quarterfinals last year, but they also leapfrogged Dodgeland and dethroned three-time Trailways Large Conference champion Markesan by finishing with a perfect 6-0 league record.
As the conference's defending champion, Horicon/Hustisford head coach Shannon Mueller knows this season will be different than those in the past.
“We are going in with a target on our backs and we are emphasizing that every day in practice,” he said. “We’re trying to make the boys work harder and we are seeing how bad they want to repeat as conference champs.”
Finishing ahead of Markesan and Dodgeland in the standings was a nice change of pace for the MarshFalcons.
“Markesan and Dodgeland have had that target on their backs for years,” Mueller said. “Kudos to them, they were ready to live up to it big time.
“I like the thought of (being the top team for once). It’s a huge challenge.”
Horicon/Hustisford could be in good position to repeat as conference champions with Dylan Shmitt again under center. Schmitt, who was the Trailways Large Conference Offensive Player of the Year last season, threw for 1,273 yards and 17 touchdowns while rushing for 766 yards and adding 15 more touchdowns on the ground.
Mueller knows that repeating is never easy, especially for high school teams that lose players to graduation each season. And the MarshFalcons definitely graduated plenty of talent.
Running back CJ Brooks is among the list of players to graduate. He amassed 1,142 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns to go with 140 receiving yards and three more touchdowns last season. Oh, and don’t forget the 93 passing yards and one passing touchdown Brooks had a year ago.
Mueller and the rest of the MarshFalcons will also miss receiver Justin Kuehl, who caught a team-high 38 passes for 830 yards and nine touchdowns.
“Those are starters that are almost impossible to replace,” Mueller said. “You can’t replace them as players. You have to replace them as a position.”
Mueller said he thinks the best approach to replace the open slot at running back is by a committee with Caleb LaBlanc, Damien Voigt and Josh Thomsen. Meantime, a slew of names that include Kuehl’s younger brother Dylan Kuehl, along with Blake Peplinski, Austin Vincent, Hunter Augustine and Zach Kehl could replace the Justin Kuehl receiver.
“Teams aren’t going to know what we have, which is good,” Mueller said. “It’s a benefit to us until they see some of these guys on how talented they are. We’re hoping they’re going to impress people.”
Kehl -- who was first team all-conference at linebacker with 103 tackles, nine for loss, an interception and one fumble recovered for a touchdown -- is the only member of a linebacker core that also included Justin Kuehl, Mitch Kurtz and Connor Drews, who returns this season.
“Nobody was going to beat out our linebacking core from the last few years,” Mueller said. “I felt honestly we had the four best linebackers in the conference. Those four were phenomenal. That’s a big loss.”
Mueller will also have to account for losing defensive tackle Ethan Budnik, who was the Co-Defensive Player of the Year in the conference last season. Budnik tallied 55 tackles (31 solo), 18 tackles for a loss and two fumble recoveries.
But Mueller will have Peplinski, a second-team all-conference defensive back last season, return this fall to man the secondary. He finished the season with a team-high seven interceptions and had 24 solo tackles on the season.
“We lost a lot of very good seniors that are very good athletes,” Mueller said. “Fortunately, we do have some very good athletes to replace those young men.”
Mueller said he can’t wait to see how everything plays out once the season gets going on Friday. It’s going to take time to see where everyone on the team fits, but Mueller knows that if the team takes into consideration how they worked together last season, they could see similar results.
“They physically got to see how good we are when we worked together as a team,” Mueller said. “They got to see how much talent we have across the board.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)