FOOTBALL: Horicon/Husty revs up the engine late for 27-16 come-from-behind win over Pardeeville

PARDEEVILLE — For three quarters, the Pardeeville prep football team did a good job neutralizing Horicon/Hustisford’s big-play passing game.
The Bulldogs even hit a couple big plays of their own in the ground game, resulting in a two-score lead.
But then the tide turned precipitously in Horicon/Husty’s favor.
The MarshFalcons took advantage of a pair of fumble recoveries and good field position on three straight fourth-quarter possessions, turning a close game into something of a blowout by winning 27-16 on Friday night at Bob Bostad Field.
“We did everything that we wanted to do,” Pardeeville coach Bob Hepp said of the first half and then the beginning of the second half. “What we have to learn to do is not self-destruct when we get in certain pressure situations. We had way too many mistakes and then we kind of put our head down, and then defensively we made some mistakes.
“We’re a young team. We’re learning, we’re growing — we competed tonight longer than we have the last couple games. But we’ve got to learn to finish and not self-destruct. We’re our own worst enemy. All credit to Horicon, but we put the ball on the ground and we gave up some pass plays that we shouldn’t give up.”
Things took a turn in the MarshFalcon’s (2-1) favor when Pardeeville (0-5) coughed up the ball to snuff out a promising drive, setting HH up at its own 40-yard-line.
Four plays later, senior quarterback Daniel Janiszewksi connected with 6-foot-6 wide receiver Dylan Kuehl running free up the right hash for a 47-yard TD strike to trim Pardeeville’s lead to 16-13 with 9 minutes, 53 seconds to go in the game. The 2-point conversion attempt was no good.
Then after Pardeeville went backwards on two straight penalties and eventually had to punt on fourth-and-10 for a three-and-out, Janiszewksi and Kuehl connected again.
This time it was a 39-yard strike on the first play of a drive that started at Pardeeville’s 41-yard-line, paving the way for Payton Vincent to hit pay dirt on a 2-yard TD burst up the middle to make it 20-16.
Pardeeville would fumble the ball away on the third play of the ensuing drive and Horicon/Husty took advantage quickly once again. Kuehl’s 27-yard catch — part of his seven reception, 189-yard performance in the game — on the second play following the turnover moved the ball to the 3-yard-line and for the second straight possession Vincent dove it into the end zone to make it 27-16 with 5:11 remaining.
Just like that, the Bulldogs went from being in control to needing a big comeback — which they ultimately were not able to muster.
“Dan did a good job emotionally controlling himself, setting his feet better and throwing the ball,” Horicon/Husty coach Shannon Mueller said of the first-year varsity starter. “And Dylan did a great job — great routes. And the line did good job in protection tonight.
“Dan had a couple bad throws early. It took him (a bit) to adjust. We’re so proud of what he did tonight.”
Janiszewski did give the MarshFalcons an early lead when, after a Pardeeville turnover gave HH the ball at the Bulldogs’ 11-yard-line, he was able to find Kuehl for an 11-yard TD strike to make it 7-0 with 6:04 left in the first half.
But Pardeeville punched right back, with junior Devin Seth, who had 222 yards on 20 carries, bursting 80 yards up the middle for a TD that made it 7-6 before Ryah Jacobson ran in the 2-point conversion.
And it remained 8-7 at halftime prior to Pardeeville extending the lead to 14-7 on another 80-yard TD run by Seth, this one with 4:06 gone by in the third quarter. Ty Westbury then hauled in the 2-point conversion on a pass from Peter Freye to make it 16-7.
Horicon/Husty was, however, able to keep things close enough after that to set the stage for the explosive fourth quarter.
“Our ‘D’ played well,” Mueller said. “They didn’t play the best the first three quarters, but they didn’t break. Credit to them.”
Horicon/Husty isn’t taking part in the WIAA’s two-week regional playoff format that starts next Friday, in large part because the MarshFalcons’ numbers are limited and they’ve only played three games this season due to COVID-19.
They are trying to schedule another game, but not knowing what’s to come was a motivating factor after the break.
“Our seniors, it could be their last night — maybe not; I hope not — but our speech at halftime was that,” Mueller said. “And they sure showed it in the second half. I’m so proud of them.”
Janiszewski and Kuehl, both seniors, certainly did their part.
“He made plays, and that’s what good ball players do,” Hepp said of Kuehl. “They’ve got a nice combination with him and their quarterback. Those kids know about making plays under pressure and what it takes, and that’s the step we’re trying to get our kids to.”
The Bulldogs, who like the MarshFalcons aren’t taking part in the WIAA playoffs and instead have scheduled games against Dodgeland and Fall River/Rio remaining, were close to taking a big step Friday night.
But they just couldn’t quite finish the job at the end.
“We played hard and we executed. If we had a mistake we didn’t let it snowball,” Hepp said of how the game started for his team. “And what happened at the end of the third quarter and in the fourth quarter when we were close to putting the game away, I think we panicked a little bit and let one mistake compound into the next mistake and the next mistake.
“It’s something we have to grow from and learn from.”
