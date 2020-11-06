FOOTBALL: Horicon/Husty revs up the engine late for 27-16 come-from-behind win over Pardeeville

They are trying to schedule another game, but not knowing what’s to come was a motivating factor after the break.

“Our seniors, it could be their last night — maybe not; I hope not — but our speech at halftime was that,” Mueller said. “And they sure showed it in the second half. I’m so proud of them.”

Janiszewski and Kuehl, both seniors, certainly did their part.

“He made plays, and that’s what good ball players do,” Hepp said of Kuehl. “They’ve got a nice combination with him and their quarterback. Those kids know about making plays under pressure and what it takes, and that’s the step we’re trying to get our kids to.”

The Bulldogs, who like the MarshFalcons aren’t taking part in the WIAA playoffs and instead have scheduled games against Dodgeland and Fall River/Rio remaining, were close to taking a big step Friday night.

But they just couldn’t quite finish the job at the end.