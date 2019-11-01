Teams in the Trailways Large Conference feared playing against both Horicon/Hustisford and Markesan this season.
Husticon went a perfect 6-0 to earn back-to-back league championships while the Hornets finished third at 4-2. Both teams had success, and as a result, the conference coaches voted Husticon quarterback Dylan Schmitt as the league's Offensive Player of Year, and teammate Zach Kehl, an outside linebacker, as the conference's Defensive Player of the Year.
Markesan also had a player earn some major recognition, as Bryce Friday was named both the Offensive Lineman and Defensive Lineman of the Year in the league.
Schmitt was a huge offensive weapon for the MarshFalcons. He completed 60.5% of his passes for 1,470 yards and 15 touchdowns while throwing just six interceptions. He also ran for 1,144 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Schmitt's favorite targets were receiver Dylan Kuehl and tight end Kehl, who were both first team picks. Kehl led the MarshFalcons with 45 receptions for 550 yards and six touchdowns and ran for 213 yards and three touchdowns. Kuehl caught 27 passes for 502 yards and six touchdowns.
Horicon/Hustisford senior Matthew Walther blocked for all of his team’s weapons and was named as a first-team offensive lineman.
Kehl also earned first team honors as an outside linebacker. He led the team with 116 tackles (33 solo tackles and 83 assisted) to go along with a forced fumble and two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. His teammate Dakota Reinwald, a defensive tackle, led the team with 13 tackles for loss, six sacks and three fumble recoveries to be named to the first team.
Kuehl led his team with six interceptions and returned one for a touchdown to be recognized as a first-team selection as a defensive back.
Friday finished with a team-high 14 tackles for loss and two sacks to earn first-team honors. He was also a key part of an offensive line group that help pile up 1,523 rushing yards and 22 rushing touchdowns, while giving their quarterback time throw for 862 yards and eight touchdowns.
Markesan senior John Bartescewicz earned first-team honors as an outside linebacker with 34 solo tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown. Teammate Cayden Plagenz earned first-team honors as a defensive end.
Dodgeland didn’t have the season it was hoping for, but the coaches still recognized multiple Trojans. Nate Oestreich earned first-team honors as a running back and an inside linebacker. Lineman John Appenfeldt was a first-team offensive lineman while Seth Christopherson earned first-team honors as a defensive back and as a special teams player. Andrew Benzing was a first-team punter.
