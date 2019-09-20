COLUMBUS — It’s funny how quickly your fortunes can change in the game of football. You can seem to have everything in hand but in a flash, it can all be gone.
Columbus saw that firsthand on Friday. Logan Pampel’s 6-yard touchdown run with 7:16 left in the game rallied Lake Mills Lakeside Lutheran to an exciting 28-26 victory over the Cardinals in the Capitol North Conference opener for both schools.
Pampel’s score followed what proved to be a game-changing turnover. The Cardinals were leading 26-21 and seemed to have the game put away when quarterback Will Cotter hit Teagan Herschleb with a 50-yard strike deep into Warriors territory. A Lakeside defender was able to poke the ball away from Herschleb while tackling him and the Warriors recovered on their own 18.
Three plays later, Pampel capped an 87-yard drive, thanks in part to a 77-yard scamper by Lakeside quarterback Matt Davis. On Columbus’ next possession, the Warriors defense stood firm, forcing the Cardinals (0-1, 3-2) to punt. Lakeside then ran out the clock
“Hats off to them for making plays, but that’s a game we should have won. But down the stretch, we just made too many mistakes,” Columbus coach Calvin Zenz said. “At the end of the game, we fumble, give up a long run. That game was ours, but they took it from us.”
The Cardinals did seem in control most of the game. Cotter threw for two touchdowns and got the Cardinals on the scoreboard first with a 6-yard run in the first quarter.
After the Warriors (1-0, 3-2) tied things at 7 with a 4-yard run by Davis with 1:52 left in the first quarter, Cotter restored the Cardinals’ lead in the second quarter with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jevin Burbach. Caden Brunell found the end zone on a 16-yard run with 5:12 left to increase the margin to 20-7.
The Warriors answered with 22 seconds left in the half when Davis found Micah Cody for an 11-yard TD, cutting the Cardinals’ lead to 20-14 at the half.
Cotter went to the air again early in the fourth quarter when he hit Alexander Campbell with a 26-yard TD to make it 26-14. Lakeside’s Davis answered with a 30-yard scoring pass to Carter Schneider with 9:30 to play to pull the Warriors to within 26-21.
Columbus was on the move again, only to see the drive end on what would prove to be a decisive fumble.
“We played well at times and then there were times when we made the mental mistakes that hurt us,” Zenz said. “Like I told the kids, we’re not good enough to make mistakes and win in our conference.”
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 28, COLUMBUS 26</&hspag3>
Lakeside 7 7 0 14 — 28
Columbus 7 13 0 6 — 26
You have free articles remaining.
Col — William Cotter 6 run (Joe Morris kick), 5:26, 1st.
LL — Matt Davis 4 run (Tersony Vater kick), 1:52, 1st.
Col — Jevin Burbach 15 pass from William Cotter (Joe Morris kick), 10:16, 2nd.
Col — Caden Brunell 16 run (kick blocked), 5:12, 2nd.
LL — Micah Cody 11 pass from Matt Davis (Tersony Vater kick), 00:22, 2nd.
Col — Alexander Campell 26 pass from William Cotter (run failed), 11:43, 4th.
LL — Carter Schneider 30 pass from Matt Davis (Tersony Vater kick), 9:30, 4th.
LL — Logan Pampel 6 run (Tersony Vater kick), 7:16, 4th.
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — LL 19, Col 18. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — LL 43-226, Col 37-164. Passing yards — LL 144, Col 196. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — LL 12-19-1, Col 13-19-0. Fumbles-lost — LL 2-1, Col 3-2. Penalties-yards — LL 1-5, Col 5-30.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: LL, Matt Davis 21-144, Logan Pampel 11-38. Col, Caden Brunell 24-113, William Cotter 10-31.
Passing: LL, Matt Davis 12-19-1-144. Col, William Cotter 13-19-0-196.
Receiving: LL, Carter Schneider 4-70, Tersony Vater 3-30, John O’Donnell 2-22, Micah Cody 2-18. Col, Alexander Campbell 7-81, Teagan Herschleb 2-62, Joe Morris 1-21, Kendall Minick 2-17, Jevin Burbach 1-15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)