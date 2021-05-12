FOOTBALL: Lodi and Columbus combine for slew of All-Rock Valley Small Conference honorees

No one in the Rock Valley Small Conference had better seasons than Lodi and Columbus ― two prep football teams that joined the league in the spring out of necessity because the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to cancel their fall 2020 seasons.

No matter, Lodi coach Dave Puls led the Blue Devils to an undefeated 6-0 record, handing the Cardinals their only loss of the shortened season alternate fall campaign.

For Puls’ and Columbus coach Calvin Zenz’s efforts, they were picked as co-Coaches of the Year, and the Blue Devils and Cardinals were replete players filled the all-league lists.

Lodi’s Lucas Heyroth was a beast carrying the load for the Blue Devils, rushing for a team-high 779 yards seven touchdowns to earn first-team all-league honors. Heyroth, the Rock Valley Small's Back of the Year, was joined by Columbus’ Caden Brunell, who toted the ball for 730 yards and 14 scores to lead the Cards' high powered offense.

Columbus quarterback Will Cotter carved up defenses all season long, throwing for a league-high 1,117 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions off 79 of 134 passes, to be named a first-team quarterback. The other first-team quarterback was Edgerton’s Drew Hanson who threw for 865 yards, 13 TDs and two interceptions in just five games, and was named Offensive Player of the Year.