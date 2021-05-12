FOOTBALL: Lodi and Columbus combine for slew of All-Rock Valley Small Conference honorees

No one in the Rock Valley Small Conference had better seasons than Lodi and Columbus ― two prep football teams that joined the league in the spring out of necessity because the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to cancel their fall 2020 seasons.
No matter, Lodi coach Dave Puls led the Blue Devils to an undefeated 6-0 record, handing the Cardinals their only loss of the shortened season alternate fall campaign.
For Puls’ and Columbus coach Calvin Zenz’s efforts, they were picked as co-Coaches of the Year, and the Blue Devils and Cardinals were replete players filled the all-league lists.
Lodi’s Lucas Heyroth was a beast carrying the load for the Blue Devils, rushing for a team-high 779 yards seven touchdowns to earn first-team all-league honors. Heyroth, the Rock Valley Small's Back of the Year, was joined by Columbus’ Caden Brunell, who toted the ball for 730 yards and 14 scores to lead the Cards' high powered offense.
Columbus quarterback Will Cotter carved up defenses all season long, throwing for a league-high 1,117 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions off 79 of 134 passes, to be named a first-team quarterback. The other first-team quarterback was Edgerton’s Drew Hanson who threw for 865 yards, 13 TDs and two interceptions in just five games, and was named Offensive Player of the Year.
Cotter had a ton of weapons at his disposal. Most notably was Trace Kirchberg who caught a team-high 28 passes for 441 yards and four touchdowns to earn first-team honors at wide receiver.
Columbus had three offensive lineman earn recognition. Austin Rennhack was named the the league's Lineman of the Year and garnered first-team honors, while both Ryan King and Luke Lobner were second team picks.
Lodi quarterback Quinn Faust completed 61.9% of his passes for 831 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also ran for 289 yards and three more scores to be named a second-team quarterback. His teammate, and twin rother, Connor Faust led the Blue Devils with 23 catches for 261 yards and five touchdowns to earn second-team receiver honors.
Lodi’s Wyatt Ripp and Mitchell Lane were both first-team offensive linemen and Cade Wipperfurth was second team.
Chandler Curtis ― whose last-second 24 yard field goal defeated Columbus 17-14 ― connected on three of his five field goals attempts and made 17 of his 23 extra point tries to earn a second-team selection at kicker to round out the teams' offensive honorees.
Both Columbus and Lodi had monstrous defenses all season long as the Blue Devils only gave up 8.2 points a game while the Cardinals allowed teams to score 11.5.
The Cardinals were anchored by Caden Brunell as the linebacker earned Defensive Player of the Year honors. He racked up 53 total tackles (15 solo), five tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. He was joined as a first-team selection by Rennhack and younger brother Colton Brunell.
Rennhack was a load to handle up front as the Cards' defensive lineman tallied 35 total tackles (14 solo), four tackles for loss and three sacks. Meanwhile, Colton Brunell had a stellar debut season as the lone freshman selection accounted for 38 tackles (10 solo), five sacks, four tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries and interceptions at linebacker alongside his elder brother.
Lodi had five first-team defensive honorees of its own, led by Heyroth at defensive end and defensive lineman Chance Meier. Heyroth recorded a team-high nine tackles for loss to go along with 23 total takedowns and six sacks, while Meier capped his senior season with 14 tackles, five tackles for loss and a sack.
Lodi junior Alex Rashid was a first-team linebacker as he led the Blue Devils with 50 total tackles (31 solo) to go along with six tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Connor Faust was a first-team defensive back thanks to 24 total tackles and a team-high two interceptions. He also had a pair of tackles for loss.
Lodi’s Zach Dolson was an outstanding punter, as he averaged 40.8 yards per attempt with six downed inside the 20 to earn first-team honorees.
Quinn Faust and Garrett Edge earned second-team honors at defensive back and linebacker, respectively. Edge was second on the Blue Devils with 25 total tackles to go along with three tackles for loss.
Joining Faust and Edge on the defensive second team from the Cardinals were King and Malani Aragon. Aragon led Columbus with 57 total tackles (17 solo) to go along with six tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks at linebacker, while King had 14 total tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack up front.
Columbus’ James Mobry led the team with three interceptions to go along with nine total tackles to be named as a second-team defensive back.
Meier, Cody Doyle and Ethyn Meyer earned honorable mention selections for the Blue Devils, and the trio was joined by Columbus’ Collin Selk, Braxton Nachriener and Andrew Pfeffer.