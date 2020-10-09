FOOTBALL: Markesan and Horicon/Hustisford both fall

Running back Micah Kracht rushed for a game-high 126 yards, but it wasn’t enough as the Markesan prep football team lost 7-6 to Cambridge Friday night.

Markesan quarterback Hayden Quade gave the Hornets the first lead of the game off a 4-yard run with 4 minutes, 50 seconds left in the third quarter.

That lead lasted until 4:50 left in the game when Cambridge quarterback Ezra Stein ran in for a 2-yard touchdown and after an extra point by Eli Stein, the Blue Jays took a 7-6 lead.

Ezra Stein finished with 55 rushing yards while Trey Colts led with 74 rushing yards. Ezra also threw for 43 yards.

Quade didn’t attempt any passes, but he did have 49 rushing yards.

Horicon/Hustisford can’t hang with Luther Prep

It didn’t take long for the Phoenix to score a touchdown in Friday’s game against the MarshFalcons. Atticus Lawrenz started the game with a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Luther Prep quarterback Elijay Shevey connected with Alex Gregorius on a 9-yard touchdown pass, and added a 3-yard touchdown tote in the first half. Tom Balge and Jon Holtz both had rushing touchdowns to help the Phoenix (1-2) go into halftime with a 35-0 lead over the MarshFalcons (0-1).