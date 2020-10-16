FOOTBALL: Markesan edged by Marshall, 12-8, in battle decided by who made more big plays

Marshall landed the first blow but Markesan stood tall and punched right back. Then the action ground to a halt — at least on the scoreboard
But mixed into the final 38-plus minutes of the contest was Bryce Frank’s 51-yard touchdown catch from Craig Ward with 2 minutes, 8 seconds gone by after halftime, and that would be the game-winning score as the visiting Cardinals held on to win 12-8 over the Hornets in prep football action on Friday night.
Frank had a 78-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on the opening kick of the game, but the extra point was no good and later in the quarter Markesan’s Blaze Grams ran in for a 23-yard TD to tie the game. Only the Hornets did convert after scoring, getting a run for two points to make it 8-6.
Things were virtually equal in terms of total offense, as Marshall ran for 141 yards on 28 carries and passed for 81 yards, while the Hornets had 157 yards of rushing on 48 carries and 46 yards through the air.
But turnovers hurt Markesan big time in this one, as the Hornets lost that battle 4-2 to the Cardinals. Three of Markesan’s turnovers were fumbles and one was an interception, while Marshall didn’t fumble but did throw two picks.
Frank led Marshall’s ground attack with 109 yards on 14 carries while Markesan did it by committee, getting 67 yards from Hayden Quade, 40 from Grams and 30 from Micah Kracht.
Frank had two catches for 55 yards, with the big one being the 51-yarder that provided for the difference in the game.
Markesan lost handily to Oshkosh Lourdes, 40-8, in its season opener but has since rallied to post two hard-fought losses after falling 7-6 to Cambridge last week.
Meantime, Marshall is now 4-0 on the year, with this win marking the Cardinals' narrowest margin of victory. They blew out Tomahawk 39-8 in Week 1 then Cambridge 28-3 in Week 2 before shutting out Palmyra-Eagle 39-0 last week.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.
