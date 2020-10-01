FOOTBALL: Markesan, Fall River/Rio look for first wins of the 2020 season

The Markesan prep football team can’t seem to catch a break.
The Hornets missed their first game of the season with Oshkosh Lourdes because of a COVID-19 outbreak last week. And now, Pardeeville canceled on them for a Week 2 match-up.
No fear, Oshkosh Lourdes also needed an opponent this week because Johnson Creek canceled, so the two will play on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Saint Mary Catholic High School in Neenah.
The Hornets have a lot of experience heading into the second week of the season, especially with junior quarterback Hayden Quade under center. Quade ran for 455 yards and seven touchdowns on the way to earning honorable mention all-Trailways Large Conference recognition last season. The Hornets will turn to sophomore Micah Kracht, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound running back with the ability to run defenders over, to ease some of the pressure off Quade.
Seniors James Triggs and Caleb Jahnke may also see a bigger workload in the backfield. Neither running back played much on offense last year, but they will be going up against a tough Lourdes defense that allowed just one touchdown in the Knights’ 34-6 Week 1 victory over Bonduel.
Triggs and Janhke — who both play cornerback — are two of the Hornets’ three returning starters on defense. The other is linebacker Brooks Straks. There will be a lot of new faces, including Kracht and Blaze Grams, both of whom earned starting positions late last season.
They will have the task of stopping a potent Oshkosh Lourdes offensive attack. Quarterback Josh Bauer completed 16-of-24 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns against Bonduel, while also running for 22 yards and a touchdown.
The Hornets will also have to stop running back Tim Kaull, who carried the ball 14 times for 107 yards, a touchdown and 7.6 yards per carry last week. Bauer has a plethora of receiving options, as seven different receivers caught a pass in Week 1. Preston Ruedinger had a team-high six receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown. Adam Arnoldussen added two receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown.
Palmyra-Eagle at Fall River/Rio
Fall River/Rio didn’t get off to a hot start last week against Delafield St. John’s Northwest Military Academy. The Rebels lost 26-7 as the offense couldn’t find a rhythm, and the defense gave up four rushing touchdowns.
They’re hoping their luck will turn around this week when they play host to Palmyra-Eagle at Fall River High School. The Panthers are coming off a 19-18 loss to Waterloo last week.
Members of the Rebels’ defense will need to come angry after last week, when they gave up 343 rushing yards and five touchdowns, including 268 yards and three touchdowns from running back Donald Austin. Quarterback Philip Austin also ran for 65 yards and a score.
The Rebels did get some offensive production out of quarterback Gavin Grams. The junior ran for a team-high 72 yards, but the Rebels couldn’t create much else offensively. Grams completed 4-of-19 passes for 24 yards, an interception and a 17.7 quarterback rating.
Receiver Jacob Rowe will likely get more chances for the Rebels. He caught one pass for six yards last week, but he dropped a couple more on quick outs.
