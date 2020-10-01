FOOTBALL: Markesan, Fall River/Rio look for first wins of the 2020 season

The Markesan prep football team can’t seem to catch a break.

The Hornets missed their first game of the season with Oshkosh Lourdes because of a COVID-19 outbreak last week. And now, Pardeeville canceled on them for a Week 2 match-up.

No fear, Oshkosh Lourdes also needed an opponent this week because Johnson Creek canceled, so the two will play on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Saint Mary Catholic High School in Neenah.

The Hornets have a lot of experience heading into the second week of the season, especially with junior quarterback Hayden Quade under center. Quade ran for 455 yards and seven touchdowns on the way to earning honorable mention all-Trailways Large Conference recognition last season. The Hornets will turn to sophomore Micah Kracht, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound running back with the ability to run defenders over, to ease some of the pressure off Quade.

Seniors James Triggs and Caleb Jahnke may also see a bigger workload in the backfield. Neither running back played much on offense last year, but they will be going up against a tough Lourdes defense that allowed just one touchdown in the Knights’ 34-6 Week 1 victory over Bonduel.