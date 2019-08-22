One thing that has Markesan coach John Dunlavy excited about the 2019 prep football season is that the Hornets are “light years ahead of where we were last year at this time.”
That’s not to say the Hornets didn’t have a good season last year, because they finished 8-3 on the season and advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 5 playoffs. However, the Hornets had their three-year title reign end when Horicon/Hustisford finished a game ahead of them at the end of the 2018 regular season.
Dunlavy is hoping the experience his team gained last season will boost play this time around.
“We’re now in the second year of running (our system),” he said. “That’s what excites us, because we’re so much further along this year than we were last year, just because we’re bringing back this many guys in the second year of the same system.
“It seems like we’re playing faster than we did last year.”
Dunlavy noticed during camp the players are understanding the playbook on both sides of the ball and aren’t thinking about what to do during reps, but rather reacting when different situations occur.
“We bring back a lot of knowledge from last year’s team in terms of being in the second year in a little bit of a new system,” Dunlavy said.
Markesan also brings back the conference reigning Offensive and Defensive Lineman of the Year in Bryce Friday, who was also the league's co-Defensive Player of the Year with Horicon/Hustisford's Ethan Budnik. Friday will lead an offensive line unit that returns three other starters, including Dan Saylor, who will also start on defense with Friday.
Dunlavy is excited to see what Saylor (5-foot-11, 205 pounds) can do on defense, because with Friday often getting double teamed, that should leave Saylor open to wreak havoc in the backfield.
“He’s got the same motor that Bryce does. He just doesn’t have the stature,” Dunlavy said. “He’s not 6-4, 260 like Bryce is. He’s a wrestler-type and gritty.”
Saylor and Friday should be part of a very speedy defense. Dunlavy said all but one player on the starting defensive unit ran the 40-yard dash in 4.9 seconds or faster.
“In the last seven years, this defense is going to rival any that we’ve had in terms of team speed,” Dunlavy said. “We have some serious team speed.”
JJ Bartasewicz is the only returning starting linebacker, while Aaron Daye, Max Richter and Brock Straks, who are all inexperienced, could see playing time.
However, Dunlavy thinks corners Josh Boening and Preston Witthun should have breakout seasons and allow the Hornets to do much more on defense.
And play offense to boot.
“I do think that those guys, with their ability, are going to have some spots on offense, too,” Dunlavy said. “They’re too athletic to not get them the ball. I do think we’re going to stretch the defenses thin with the talent we have at all levels.”
Markesan won’t change much up on offense. They will still run the football with Max Stellmacher, who led the team with 745 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. And Bartaszewicz will get a crack at running the ball too.
The Hornets were a running team with 2,553 yards and 26 touchdowns on the ground last season, compared to just 853 passing yards and nine touchdowns through the air.
“Last year, we really struggled to throw the ball,” Dunlavy said. “We just didn’t have a quarterback who could throw a great ball and threaten the defense a little bit. This year, Hayden (Quade) can throw the ball and we have the guys to throw the ball to.
“Defenses aren’t going to be able to pack the boxes like they did last year against us.”
Dunlavy said he’s hoping that the talent he has on both sides of the ball will lead to better success in conference and in the postseason.
“We just have a good thing going right now and we just hope to not screw it up and keep it going,” he said.
