FOOTBALL: Markesan overwhelms Dodgeland after early defensive breakdown, wins 68-7

It just didn’t end up mattering any as far as the outcome was concerned.

Which for the Hornets means they’re finally off the schneid after a winless start to the year that saw them lose at least two games — a 7-6 defeat at the hands of Cambridge in Week 2 and a 12-8 defeat inflicted by Marshall in Week 3 — they felt could have easily gone the other way.

In other words, they’re a little better than their record indicates.

“That was part of the challenge,” Dunlavy said, “is we just had to keep telling our kids that we’re better than we are.

“Cambridge we could have beat; they scored late. We could have beat Marshall; had a touchdown called back. All these could’ve, would’ve, should’ves. But we definitely were able to put it all together tonight.”

The Hornets punishing ground attack powered the way.

“Our O-line played, I thought, their best game last week (in a 28-16 loss to Waterloo). And without watching the tape, it just felt like we played even better this week,” Dunlavy said. “That’s huge for us.”

Being at full strength across the board didn’t hurt Markesan’s cause any, either.