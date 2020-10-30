FOOTBALL: Markesan overwhelms Dodgeland after early defensive breakdown, wins 68-7

MARKESAN — In the spirt of the season, Markesan’s prep football team carved up Dodgeland like a pumpkin Friday night underneath an almost full moon.
First, though, the Hornets went trick-or-treating — and the Trojans picked trick.
But after Andrew Benzing’s 70-yard touchdown pass to Sy Otte on a reverse option play just 19 seconds into the contest, Markesan answered, getting an 87-yard kickoff return score by Caleb Stoll to spark a 68-7 rout on a frigid night at Markesan High School.
“It was huge to answer that,” Markesan coach John Dunlavy said. “They came out with a trick play and got a spark to go up 7-0 — that was not ideal. It was kind of haunting because we’ve had a couple games that have started that way for us this year — not necessarily on a trick play, but we came out a little slow and got behind early in a lot of other games, and I was like, ‘Ah, here we go again.’
“But our kids rallied.”
Did they ever.
After the Hornets (1-4) trimmed their deficit to 7-6 on Stoll’s kickoff return — the 2-point conversion attempt was no good — they got the ball back and quarterback Ryan Mast ran to paydirt for a 35-yard TD to give Markesan the lead for good.
A bit later in the first quarter, Mast, who finished with 112 rushing yards on just nine carries (12.4 yards per carry), appeared to be swallowed up for a short gain but broke free and raced in for a 25-yard score to make it 20-7. He then ran in the 2-point conversion to stretch the lead to 22-7.
The flood gates were officially open, as Caleb Jahnke and James Triggs would get two rushing touchdowns apiece before halftime, giving Markesan a 52-7 lead at the break.
The Hornets, who finished with 375 rushing yards on 44 attempts (8.5 average), won the line of scrimmage in a big way on this night.
“We did, and that’s kind of a point of emphasis, is we need to be able to win the line of scrimmage,” Dunlavy said. “That’s how you win football games, no matter who you’re playing.”
Dodgeland (0-4) coach Paul Scheel, whose team managed only 16 yards on 21 carries (0.8 average) and only 52 yards of total offense outside of Otte’s long TD catch, agreed with Dunlavy.
“You can definitely see that Markesan is a lot more physical than we are,” said Scheel, whose team’s season-long offensive woes have resulted in only two TDs in 16 quarters. “When you invest time and effort into the weight room, it’ll pay off. That’s what it comes down to.
“The weight room is huge. We need to live in the weight room, period. That’s where we need to live. To be able to turn this around, that’s what’s got to happen.”
The trick play the Trojans opened the game with did provide one highlight for them, at least.
“We repped that play a lot this week, not knowing if it was really going to work,” Scheel said. “I was told it was going to work — and it worked.”
It just didn’t end up mattering any as far as the outcome was concerned.
Which for the Hornets means they’re finally off the schneid after a winless start to the year that saw them lose at least two games — a 7-6 defeat at the hands of Cambridge in Week 2 and a 12-8 defeat inflicted by Marshall in Week 3 — they felt could have easily gone the other way.
In other words, they’re a little better than their record indicates.
“That was part of the challenge,” Dunlavy said, “is we just had to keep telling our kids that we’re better than we are.
“Cambridge we could have beat; they scored late. We could have beat Marshall; had a touchdown called back. All these could’ve, would’ve, should’ves. But we definitely were able to put it all together tonight.”
The Hornets punishing ground attack powered the way.
“Our O-line played, I thought, their best game last week (in a 28-16 loss to Waterloo). And without watching the tape, it just felt like we played even better this week,” Dunlavy said. “That’s huge for us.”
Being at full strength across the board didn’t hurt Markesan’s cause any, either.
“Due to all the coronavirus stuff, we’ve been probably shorthanded four or five different kids every single game until tonight,” Dunlavy said. “So that makes a big difference, just having more bodies available and being a more well-rounded team.”
