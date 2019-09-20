MARKESAN – When a team hasn’t won a game at the midway point of the season, it’s very easy to overlook the competition.
The Markesan football team found that out the hard way when Orfordville Parkview/Albany put up 14 unanswered points to start Friday’s Trailways Large Conference game.
It was a smack in the mouth the Hornets needed as they went on to score 51 unanswered points over the next two quarters to eventually win 51-22.
The win still didn’t stop Markesan coach John Dunlavy from thinking this was the worst game they played all season.
“Even after the fact that we woke up down 14-0, it was a good eye-opener,” he said. “I don’t think we were very crisp or very sharp. I don’t think we executed as best we could. You’re not always going to have your A-game. Sometimes it’s good to fight through that and find a way. “
The Hornets are highly regarded as one of the top teams in the conference, but in the early going it didn’t look like that.
The Hornets failed a fake punt and on the following Markesan offensive series, quarterback Hayden Quade threw an interception. When the Vikings were on offense following both miscues, quarterback Jevon Ferguson threw touchdown passes to Calvin Barlass and Nevin Crane for a 14-0 lead.
“Give Parkview credit,” Dunlavy said. “They came out a little bit harder than we thought they would, but we bounced back and found a way.”
After starting the season with a gut-wrenching loss to Manawa where the Markesan faithful saw their team’s offense put up abysmal offensive numbers – 73 passing yards with one interception and 54 rushing yards – the Hornets entered Friday’s contest having won their last three games.
Offensively, the Hornets (4-1, 3-0 Trailways Large) have been on a roll as of late. Since losing to Manawa in Week 1, the Hornets have averaged 129 passing yards and 207 rushing yards before facing the Vikings (0-5, 0-3).
Markesan quarterback Hayden Quade completed 7 of 12 passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for 81 yards and two more touchdowns.
JJ Bartaszewicz led the team with 97 rushing yards. He also had a 32-yard interception return for a touchdown with 2:28 left in the first half put his team up 28-14.
“He’s one of the heartbeats of our team,” Dunlavy said. “JJ played great both offensively and defensively. We go as he and our other seniors go. He brought it for us tonight.”
Markesan’s Christian Schwandt had two blocked punts in the first half. His first one put the Hornets at the Parkview/Albany 17 yard line. Two plays later Max Stellmacher ran for a 22-yard touchdown to put the Hornets up 15-14 with 4:38 left in the first half.
Schwandt’s second blocked punt resulted in a safety after the ball rolled to the back of the end zone with 1:54 left in the half to go up 30-14.
“Obviously, special teams wins games,” Bartaszewicz said. “As long as we can get positioning on the field, that really impacts the game in our favor.”
Schwandt gave the Hornets some momentum in the first half when he caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Quade with 7:30 remaining in the second quarter to cut the Markesan deficit to 14-8.
“I think we just started playing football again. The first quarter, that wasn’t football at all. We were not even in it,” said Bartaszewicz.
Stellmacher – who finished with 43 receiving yards and 37 rushing yards – caught a 42-yard touchdown pass with 8:08 left in the third to go up 44-14.
Markesan will now get a shot at bringing down last year’s league winner in Horicon/Hustisford, who is undefeated in conference play after beating Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 44-6.
Dunlavy knows if the Hornets come out like they did against the Vikings, then it won’t be close.
“No, we’ll be down 40-0 at the end of the first quarter if we play like this next week,” he said. “We know that and we’ll be ready. We’re looking forward to it. We’ve had that game marked since the beginning of the year.”
The Hornets will have their hands full against quarterback Dylan Schmitt, who was last year’s Offensive Player of the Year in the Trailways Large. He’s put up some gaudy numbers for the MarshFalcons.
“All I can say is we’ll be ready,” Bartaszewicz said.
MARKESAN 51, ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW/ALBANY 22</&hspag2>
Parkview/Albany 14 0 0 8 — 22
Markesan 0 37 14 0 — 51
P — Calvin Barless 28 pass from Jevon Ferguson (run failed), 8:05, 1st.
P — Nevin Crane 40 pass from Jevon Ferguson (run good), 4:44, 1st.
M — Christian Schwandt 9 pass from Hayden Quade (JJ Bartaszewicz run good), 7:30, 2nd.
M — Max Stellmacher 22 run (Roger Barajas kick good), 4:38, 2nd.
M — Ethan Augustynowicz 39 pass from Hayden Quade (Roger Barajas kick good), 3:20, 2nd.
M — JJ Bartaszewicz 32 interception return (kick failed), 2:28, 2nd.
M — Christian Schwandt blocked punt in back of end zone for safety, 1:54, 2nd.
M — Hayden Quade 26 run (Roger Barajas kick good), :14, 2nd.
M — Max Stellmacher 42 pass from Hayden Quade (Roger Barajas kick good), 8:08, 3rd.
M — Hayden Quade 17 run (Roger Barajas kick good), 5:43, 3rd.
P — Calvin Barlass 1 run (pass good), 4:54, 4th.
TEAM STATISTICS</&hspag3>
First downs — P 7, M 12. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — M 40-233, P 30-84.Passing yards — P Not available, M 123. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — P Not available, M 7-12-1. Fumbles-lost — Not available. Penalties-yards — Not available.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS</&hspag3>
Rushing: P, Not available. M, JJ Bartaszewicz 15-97, Hayden Quade 13-81, Max Stellmacher 6-37.
Passing: P, Not available. M, Hayden Quade 7-12-1, 123.
Receiving: P, Not available. M, Max Stellmacher 2-43, Eathan Augustynowicz 2-60, Christian Schwandt 1-9.
