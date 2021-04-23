FOOTBALL: Mayville holds off St. Mary's Springs in defensive slugfest; Waupun routed by Omro

Mayville's prep football team flinched first.

But the Cardinals didn't flinch the rest of the way, and thanks to a blocked extra point they were able to eventually take the lead on Blake Schraufnagel's 27-yard interception return for a touchdown with 1 minute, 41 seconds left before halftime and ultimately held on to claim a 7-6, Flyway Conference victory in a game played at Kewaskum High School.

Mayville (4-1) churned out next to nothing on offense, gaining 59 rushing yards on 35 carries (1.7 yards per carry) while completing only one pass for 6 yards.

But the Cardinals didn't turn the ball over at all on the night and their defense was equally as stingy, getting the pick-six while holding the Ledgers (2-3) 119 rushing yards and 85 passing yards.

In addition to the interception, the Ledgers also lost a fumble.

Schraufnagel rushed for 53 yards on 10 carries to lead Mayville's offense as the Cardinals were able to rebound from last week's 35-6 loss to conference-leading Omro.

Isaac Hyland, who ran for 50 yards on the night, scampered 20 yards to paydirt with 52 seconds left in the first quarter to give Springs the early 6-0 lead before the point after attempt was blocked.

Mayville heads to Campbellsport next week before closing out the alternate fall season on May 7 at Lomira.

