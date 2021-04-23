 Skip to main content
FOOTBALL: Mayville holds off St. Mary's Springs in defensive slugfest; Waupun routed by Omro
FOOTBALL: Mayville holds off St. Mary's Springs in defensive slugfest; Waupun routed by Omro

Blake Schraufnagel

Mayville's Blake Schraufnagel (20) tackles Omro quarterback Ben Wellhoefer (17) during the first half of the Cardinals' 35-6 loss to the Foxes last Friday night at Omro High School. Schraufnagel's 27-yard interception return for a TD late in the first half this Friday night held up as the winning score in the Cardinals' 7-6 victory over Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs. 

 DAN LARSON, Daily Citizen

Mayville's prep football team flinched first. 

But the Cardinals didn't flinch the rest of the way, and thanks to a blocked extra point they were able to eventually take the lead on Blake Schraufnagel's 27-yard interception return for a touchdown with 1 minute, 41 seconds left before halftime and ultimately held on to claim a 7-6, Flyway Conference victory in a game played at Kewaskum High School.  

Mayville (4-1) churned out next to nothing on offense, gaining 59 rushing yards on 35 carries (1.7 yards per carry) while completing only one pass for 6 yards. 

But the Cardinals didn't turn the ball over at all on the night and their defense was equally as stingy, getting the pick-six while holding the Ledgers (2-3) 119 rushing yards and 85 passing yards. 

In addition to the interception, the Ledgers also lost a fumble. 

Schraufnagel rushed for 53 yards on 10 carries to lead Mayville's offense as the Cardinals were able to rebound from last week's 35-6 loss to conference-leading Omro. 

Isaac Hyland, who ran for 50 yards on the night, scampered 20 yards to paydirt with 52 seconds left in the first quarter to give Springs the early 6-0 lead before the point after attempt was blocked. 

Mayville heads to Campbellsport next week before closing out the alternate fall season on May 7 at Lomira. 

