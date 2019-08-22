Mayville wasted no time announcing its arrival to the WIAA Division 4 state championship game on Nov. 10, 1994, at Camp Randall Stadium, scoring a touchdown on the first drive of the contest.
Mayville didn’t waste any time in the first half, period, as a matter of fact.
The Cardinals proceeded to score five more first-half TDs after that game-opening march, planting the seeds for a dominant 47-0 victory over Baldwin-Woodville that washed away the bitter taste of narrow defeats in both the 1991 and 1992 state title games.
“I think we played one series coming out in the second half — and then it was a party on the sidelines for the whole rest of the time,” E.J. Dornfeldt, who lives in Hartford now and was a senior starter at offensive guard and defensive tackle in '94, said during a recent interview for this story on the 25-year anniversary of that state title.
Even head coach Alex Hilber, normally a stoic, coach’s coach kind of guy, couldn’t deny what was happening after the first half finished.
“I think he even came into the locker room with a little smirk on his face, like, ‘I really don’t have much to say to you guys,’” Dornfeldt said. “He could smile and grin and enjoy it a little bit too, unlike the usual coach where your stomach’s in knots.”
Hilber’s stomach certainly was in knots his previous two times stalking the sidelines at Camp Randall, both times ending in heartbreak (21-14 in overtime in ’91 and 11-7 after leading 7-0 in the third quarter in ’92) against the very same team his Cardinals blew out that mid-fall day in Madison on the same artificial turf where a year earlier the Badgers exorcised demons of their own by ending a 30-year Rose Bowl drought.
For as calm, cool and collected as Hilber was at halftime in ’94, though, he was anything but in the moments before kickoff.
“Our kids have stepped it up every time they’ve had to, so I thought we would be OK,” Hilber, who passed away in early December of 2009 at the age of 62, is quoted as saying in the Daily Citizen story from the state title game.
“But (before the game),” he added, “my guts were burning inside.”
They wouldn’t be for long. The undefeated Cardinals were dominant that season, and the state championship game was no different.
Reversal of fortunes
The previous time the Cardinals made it to state, eight turnovers doomed them in that 11-7 loss to Baldwin-Woodville.
This time, the ball bounced their way almost every time.
“One thing I remember in that state title game is, even when it appeared like they were going to have a bad break, the ball bounced in their direction,” said Scott Hilber, Alex’s son and a senior running back and linebacker on the ’92 team who was in attendance watching in ’94. “It definitely felt like the karma was in their favor.”
Scott’s memory is pretty good, it turns out.
From the game story, which was written by then Daily Citizen sports editor Steve Iverson: “Leading 7-0 in the first quarter, Cardinal quarterback Colin Gassner was looking to make it 13-0 when he veered right on an option keeper. B-W defensive back Tim Gilbertson, however, came up hard as Gassner closed on the 2-yard line. Gilbertson applied a high hit and the ball flew. Fortunately for Gassner, it hung long enough for Andy Basler, who was trailing the play. The sophomore running back picked the ball clean and scooted around right end and into the end zone for the Cardinals’ second TD.”
“After that happened,” Alex Hilber is quoted as saying in the story, “I thought maybe this would be our year.”
Not only that, but that TD converted a Baldwin-Woodville fumble into points and Mayville’s Gary Hanson would come up with an interception in B-W territory early in the second quarter to set up another TD off a turnover, a 7-yard dash by Gassner to make it 27-0.
Mayville’s game opening drive went 59 yards in eight plays — Jason Liegl’s 28-yard run was the big-gainer — and was capped off by Kevin Franke’s 4-yard dash. Basler’s Johnny-on-the-spot moment a couple minutes later made it 14-0, and a 44-yard run by Franke set up a 9-yard TD burst by Basler that it made it 20-0 with 38 seconds to go in the first quarter.
After Gasner’s TD run 2:03 into the second quarter, Mayville went 69 yards in six plays and went in front 33-0 thanks to a 30-yard TD run up the left side by Franke.
The Cardinals would then go into 2-minute mode for their final scoring drive of the half, getting the ball with 1:27 to go and marching 80 yards in eight plays to take the 40-0 lead when Basler’s lead block paved the way for a 10-yard TD by Gassner.
Mayville was a perfect six-for-six in the first half, scoring TDs on all of their possessions.
The starters may have played a little longer after that than Dornfeldt recalls — Liegl’s 29-yard run early in the fourth quarter helped set up a 5-yard TD run by all-state fullback Jeremy Budahn — but for all intents and purposes, the Cardinals day was done after the first two quarters.
And this time, the job got done right.
“The ’93 team lost in the state semis in a game we probably should have won and kind of let it slip away,” Dornfeldt said. “Most of us took that to heart because we didn’t lose very often, no matter what sport it was.”
Dominant day a perfect ending
Not only did Mayville throttle Baldwin-Woodville on the scoreboard, the Cardinals also owned the gridiron from goal line to goal line — outgaining the Blackhawks 424-94.
That’s pretty much the way the whole season went, too.
The 569 points scored (43.8 per game) remains a Mayville record to this day, even though the 2006 team that made it to the state title game played one extra game due to the playoff field being expanded in 1996.
Mayville also set records for least points allowed at 45 (3.5 per game), least yards allowed at 1,519 (116.8 per game) and most yards gained at 5,186 (398.9 per game).
Individually, Budahn still holds the record for most rushing TDs (31) and most total TDs (34) in a single season, and he's also Mayville's career rushing TD leader with 64 from 1992-94.
Budahn was a two-way star that year, racking up 100 tackles, three interceptions and three tackles for loss en route to also being picked as an honorable mention all-state linebacker by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association.
Gassner and center Spencer Sokoly were the team's only first team all-state choices. Gassner received the honor as a kicker by going 77-for-80 on extra points and 2-of-3 on field goals, including a 28-yarder in the Cardinals' 38-7 win over Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs — a state powerhouse still to this day — early in the season in a victory that put everyone else on Mayville's schedule on notice.
Meantime, Sokoly garnered notice for being the ring leader of an offensive line unit that powered Mayville's dominant rushing attack.
Gassner also made honorable mention all-state as a defensive back, finishing the year with two interceptions from his strong safety spot to go along with 13 solo tackles and a tackle for loss. Joining him and Budahn as honorable mention all state picks was linebacker Dave Vanden Boom, who had nine tackles for loss, four sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.
For one of the most storied programs in the state — Mayville has 530 wins all-time and is one of less than a dozen teams in the 500-win club — records and all-state honors are nothing to sneeze at, either. The team's history book is big and thick.
But the 1994 team is the only one in it listed under the category “state champions” — although the WIAA didn’t start sponsoring a state tournament for football until 1976.
The 1994 team might also have been the best team in all of Wisconsin that year. The state champs in the divisions above Mayville that year were Hartland Arrowhead (D1), Cudahy (D2) and Monroe (D3) — but Dornfeldt doesn’t think any of them were better than his Mayville squad.
“It would have been a fun challenge to see who we all could have hung with or beat,” he said. “I would have put us up against anybody that year.”
Crowning achievement for coach
Alex Hilber certainly was no stranger to success. After all, his 245-45 career record spanning from 1977-1984 at Cassville and 1985-2001 at Mayville is the third best winning percentage (.845) in state history. And his 245 wins still rank 21st all-time even though he hasn't coached in going on 18 years now.
But his teams lost in the state finals three times prior to 1994 — all in heartbreaking fashion, with the first of the three defeats coming by the score of 13-7 to Shell Lake in the 1980 Division 5 title game played in La Crosse.
Finally it was his turn to celebrate.
“Mayville had some frustrating moments the three years prior, so there was a lot of emotion and frustration kind of expelled in that one year and with that game,” Scott Hilber said. “They really slammed the book on it and made sure they sealed the deal. It was a pretty huge sense of relief at the end of that season to know that they finally got it done.
“He was pretty happy guy — you could say that.”
Scott went on to a coaching career himself, serving as the head man at Nekoosa for nine years before going 35-10 during a four-year stint in charge at Columbus from 2013-2016. He's the defensive coordinator for the Cardinals now under head coach Tom Noennig, who's entering year four in his second tour at Mayville after leading the Cards to the 2006 state title game during tour No. 1.
Scott certainly learned a lot from his dad, whose win-loss record speaks for itself. But it wasn’t just Xs and Os and a good staff around Alex that made him great.
He also was a master at the art of coaching.
“He was great as far as getting the best out of the individual athlete,” Dornfeldt said. “He knew what buttons to push, who not to push, who to challenge and who not to challenge.
“He knew how to get the best out of you.”
Alex had an embarrassment of riches to work with in 1994. And he knew it, too.
“My father was pretty modest with his expectations when he came into the season, but even that year he couldn’t hide his expectations about how good he thought that team could be,” Scott said.
The Cardinals lived up to the hype.
But even though that undefeated season 25 years ago was Alex’s moment of glory, Scott doesn’t think it’s what his dad would boast most about if he was still living today.
That honor would belong to the “substance” of Alex’s career, Scott said.
“He really embodied the relationships he built and the ability to connect with people,” Scott said. “He wasn’t an overbearing and outwardly affectionate person to his players, but he had a lot of love and deep care for them.
“So I think when he looks back on his career, he would look back on how he positively affected so many players — not just that one shining moment.”
