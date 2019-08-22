Given the number of new starters Mayville will have on the field this year, it could be that the Cardinals get off to a slow start.
If they do, they won’t be panicking — because the program has been there before.
The Cardinals lost their first two games of the year in 2017 and were 2-3 at the midway point, and last year they went 1-3 in their first four games.
They made the playoffs both times.
So while the Cardinals — who had 10 all-conference players graduate from a team that won the program’s first postseason game since finishing as the Division 4 state runner-up in 2006 — certainly wouldn’t complain if they got off to a good start, they also know it’s a process.
One that requires hard work now for the finished product they want later.
“I talk a lot about building a house and setting the foundation, and we’re still pouring the basement right now,” Mayville coach Tom Noennig said of being largely an inexperienced team. “Hopefully as the season progresses we’re going to get better and better.
“I’m old school — I want to win every game, but I want to win games at the end of the year and be a team in the playoffs that teams don’t want to play.”
And in case any of the players currently trying to work through some growing pains don’t believe him, all they need to do is talk to Zach Weiss, the team’s second leading tackler last year (61) who had an interception, a sack, two fumble recoveries and four tackles for loss en route to making the Flyway Conference postseason awards list.
“It’s always rough when you have to have sophomores step up and usually their learning curve takes a little while before they start jelling,” Noennig said. “Last year Zach Weiss was one of those kids — he got thrust into the starting lineup as an outside linebacker and it took him a few weeks to get acclimated, but he turned out to be an honorable mention all-conference player.
“We’re hoping we can get that kind of development out of a few more kids this year.”
Weiss will be in a new spot this year, however.
“We’ve got quite a few outside backer type kids, so we’re going to use his athleticism and his smarts back at free safety,” Noennig said of hoping to get even greater production out of Weiss in the secondary, where he won’t have to shed as many blockers.
The other returning all-conference players are second-team running back Jalen Wendorf (772 yards rushing on 4.3 yards per carry) and honorable mention running back Luke Fehring (524 yards on 4.7 yards per carry), who as a two-headed monster in the backfield combined for 1,296 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Fehring, who Noennig said really came on strong in the second half of last year, also had 12 catches for 155 yards and two TDs.
Two-way starter Joseph Adamson (tight end/defensive end) is another returning player after a good year in 2018, when he had an INT, two sacks and three TFLs.
Jackson Schlender, who didn’t put up big numbers last year, will play quarterback this year and is counted by Noennig as being in the same group as Wendorf, Fehring and Adamson in terms of players he expects to make a big impact.
“I’m expecting big things out of all four of those guys to be our leaders,” Noennig said.
In particular, Noennig thinks Wendorf could be in for a really special season after just missing out on making all-conference at linebacker last year.
“We’re expecting him to not miss a beat and be one of the top players in the conference this year,” Noennig said. “He’s an undersized kid but pound for pound he’s tough as nails.
“There’s guys who make a lot of tackles but a lot of them are five yards downfield or six yards downfield — he makes a lot of impact plays from that linebacker position. He’s quick, he’s tough to block and he’s tough to get his hands on in our scheme and he’s a very sure tackler.”
Noennig said that he thinks the Cardinals are pretty strong in the secondary and at linebacker in their 4-2-5 base defense but that the make-up of the defensive line is a little bit up in the air right now.
“We’ve got to figure out our inside rotations there because that’s where we’re a little bit thin in the upper class — we don’t have a lot of big bodies there — so we’re relying on some younger kids,” he said. “We might put a 130-pound kid at nose guard for a couple plays and then bring in a 220-pound kid for a few plays. You don’t know what you’re going to get — we might be shooting gaps; we might be taking on double plays.
“It all depends on who’s helping us be successful on that side of the ball.”
All in all there’s a lot to be smoothed out yet for Mayville as it tries to build a winner in 2019, but Noennig is confident it will all come together.
“I think,” he said, “that we can field a pretty competitive team.”
