FOOTBALL: Mayville, Waupun look to end alternate fall season on good note

There are big implications for the Mayville and Waupun prep football teams to win Friday night.
The Cardinals (5-1, 5-1) ― who’ll be playing at Lomira ― are riding a two-game winning streak under first-year head coach Scott Hilber. Meanwhile, the Warriors haven’t won a game in six tries this season and will be looking to end that streak when they host fellow winless foe North Fond du Lac.
If the Warriors can find a way to beat the Orioles it will be the program's first win since they defeated Ripon, 26-6, in Week 6 of the 2017 season. The Warriors went 2-7 that year after scratching out a 13-7 win over Kettle Moraine Lutheran two weeks earlier that season.
Both Flyway teams want to end the 2021 alternate fall season on a good note.
For the Cardinals ― who are ranked sixth in the small schools poll by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association ― this week means they get a chance to play spoiler against the second-ranked Lions. Lomira is tied atop the Flyway alongside fellow unbeaten and top-ranked Omro at 6-0.
Mayville couldn't keep pace in its only loss of the season against the Foxes, 35-6, in Week 4. Omro will host Campbellsport this week ― a team the Cardinals picked apart on the ground last week. Mayville’s Blake Schraufnagel rushed for 186 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Cardinals to a 21-6 victory.
The Cardinals ran for 238 yards as a team, but barely threw the ball against the Cougars due to the blustery conditions. However, the wind caused more problems for Campbellsport as it threw a pair of interceptions
Defensively, the Cardinals did allow the Cougars to gain some success off of jet sweeps with Joseph Nerat, who ran for 51 yards. The only touchdown Mayville allowed was a 17-yard pitch-and-catch from quarterback Mitchell McCarty to receiver Noah Fleischman late in the third quarter.
Mayville has been successful finding the endzone, averaging 24.8 points per game, mostly due to a ground attack that has accounted for 228.5 yards and almost three touchdowns on a weekly basis.
They’ll be going up against a dominant Lions team that’s averaging 32.7 points a game. Lomira is elusive on the ground, rushing for 264.2 yards per game and 21 touchdowns.
Last week against North Fondy, the Lions torched the Orioles for 309 rushing yards and four TDs on the ground. Lions’ Jesse Weber ran three times for 120 yards and two scores while Logan Neitzel ran five times for 33 yards and a TD.
Lomira’s Zach Dewhurst also threw for 58 yards and a pair of TDs against North Fondy.
Meanwhile the Orioles couldn’t gain any traction as Abe Maurer threw three interceptions ad he completed 9-of-20 passes for 91 yards and the team's lone touchdown in the fourth quarter. As a team, North Fondy mustered just 101 yards.
The poor effort bodes well for the Warriors who are coming off a close 28-14 loss to Laconia last week.
Waupun led 14-8 after the first quarter, but couldn't keep the momentum rolling as the Spartans surged back with scores in each of the final three quarters to cap off the comeback win.
All of Laconia’s touchdowns came on the ground as the Spartans ran for 299 yards. The Warriors had a hard time stopping Holden Brown, who can for 134 yards and three TDs on just 11 carries.
Waupun’s Carsen Bresser threw for 54 yards and a touchdown, but also threw an interception on just 2-of-10 passing. His lone touchdown was a 43-yard bomb to Wyatt Paul with 8 minutes left in the first quarter to go up 7-0.
Bresser did intercept Leonard for a TD with 1:50 left in the first to put Waupun up 14-8, but the Warriors offense stalled out from there.