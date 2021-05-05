FOOTBALL: Mayville, Waupun look to end alternate fall season on good note

There are big implications for the Mayville and Waupun prep football teams to win Friday night.

The Cardinals (5-1, 5-1) ― who’ll be playing at Lomira ― are riding a two-game winning streak under first-year head coach Scott Hilber. Meanwhile, the Warriors haven’t won a game in six tries this season and will be looking to end that streak when they host fellow winless foe North Fond du Lac.

If the Warriors can find a way to beat the Orioles it will be the program's first win since they defeated Ripon, 26-6, in Week 6 of the 2017 season. The Warriors went 2-7 that year after scratching out a 13-7 win over Kettle Moraine Lutheran two weeks earlier that season.

Both Flyway teams want to end the 2021 alternate fall season on a good note.

For the Cardinals ― who are ranked sixth in the small schools poll by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association ― this week means they get a chance to play spoiler against the second-ranked Lions. Lomira is tied atop the Flyway alongside fellow unbeaten and top-ranked Omro at 6-0.