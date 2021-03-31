FOOTBALL: Mayville's defense, ground game, special teams dominate North Fond du Lac in 48-0 win

All three phases of the game chipped in for Mayville's prep football team on Wednesday evening, and the result was flattering for the Cardinals.

It was flattening for North Fond du Lac, as in the Orioles got flattened to the tune of a 48-0 victory for the Cardinals in a game played in Lomira.

Blake Schraufnagel's 6-yard touchdown run a little over 2 minutes into the game gave Mayville a 7-0 lead and it was off to the races from there, with the Cardinals scoring four more times on the ground, twice more on a pair of field goals by Aaron Anderson and once on an interception returned for a TD by Brad Bushke.

Nathan Jensen's 19-yard TD run with 4 minutes, 18 seconds to go in the first quarter made it 14-0 and Anderson's 24-yard field goal a minute into the second quarter made it 17-0.

Then came Bushke's pick-6, which went for 24 yards, followed by a 4-yard TD run by Braedon Vollmer with 5:26 to go before halftime that stretched the Cardinals' advantage to 31-0.

Before halftime hit, Zach Weiss added a 5-yard TD run and Anderson split the uprights from 31 yards away with 5.5 seconds to go to make it 41-0.

A 2-yard TD run by Weiss midway through the third quarter capped off the scoring.