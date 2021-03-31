 Skip to main content
FOOTBALL: Mayville's defense, ground game, special teams dominate North Fond du Lac in 48-0 win
FOOTBALL: Mayville's defense, ground game, special teams dominate North Fond du Lac in 48-0 win

Braedon Vollmer

Mayville's Braedon Vollmer (26) falls forward while being gang tackled by several Laconia players during last Friday's 27-0 win over the Spartans at Lomira High School. Mayville returned to Lomira on Wednesday to take on North Fond du Lac, winning 48-0 to improve to 2-0 on the spring. 

 MARK MCMULLEN, Daily Citizen

All three phases of the game chipped in for Mayville's prep football team on Wednesday evening, and the result was flattering for the Cardinals. 

It was flattening for North Fond du Lac, as in the Orioles got flattened to the tune of a 48-0 victory for the Cardinals in a game played in Lomira. 

Blake Schraufnagel's 6-yard touchdown run a little over 2 minutes into the game gave Mayville a 7-0 lead and it was off to the races from there, with the Cardinals scoring four more times on the ground, twice more on a pair of field goals by Aaron Anderson and once on an interception returned for a TD by Brad Bushke. 

Nathan Jensen's 19-yard TD run with 4 minutes, 18 seconds to go in the first quarter made it 14-0 and Anderson's 24-yard field goal a minute into the second quarter made it 17-0. 

Then came Bushke's pick-6, which went for 24 yards, followed by a 4-yard TD run by Braedon Vollmer with 5:26 to go before halftime that stretched the Cardinals' advantage to 31-0. 

Before halftime hit, Zach Weiss added a 5-yard TD run and Anderson split the uprights from 31 yards away with 5.5 seconds to go to make it 41-0. 

A 2-yard TD run by Weiss midway through the third quarter capped off the scoring. 

Mayville, which is now 2-0 and hasn't allowed a single-point thus far after winning 27-0 over Laconia in Week 1 of the WIAA's "alternate fall season," held North Fondy (0-2) to just five first downs and 45 yards of offense while forcing five turnovers (two INTs, three fumbles). 

Meantime, the Cardinals churned out 250 yards on the ground and Weiss was a perfect 2-of-2 passing for 34 yards, resulting in 11 first downs. 

Andrew Thom (65 yards) and Jensen were Mayville's leading rushers. 

Anderson made all six of his extra-point attempts in addition to the two field goals. 

