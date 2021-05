FOOTBALL: Mayville's Schraufnagel, Waupun's Bresser lead list of area all-Flyway selections

Blake Schraufnagel wasn’t the best running back in the Flyway Conference this season. But he was in the conversation.

As a result, he’s in the club — the first team, all-conference club, that is.

The sophomore toted the rock 105 times for 689 yards (6.6 yards per carry) and also tied with three others for second in the league in touchdowns with nine, carving out a spot for himself as one of the four running backs chosen to the league’s first team.

Mayville finished third in the conference at 5-2, with the only two losses coming to unbeaten co-league champions Lomira and Omro — who didn’t’ play each other because of the league’s unbalanced schedule due to the WIAA’s alternate fall season lasting only seven weeks.

Omro quarterback Ben Wellhoefer was picked as the league’s Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 1,294 yards and 20 TDs and also passing for 285 yards and 5 TDs.

Waupun, which snapped a 27-game losing streak dating back to 2017 by beating North Fond du Lac 21-16 to close out the year on May 7, had kicker Carson Bresser chosen to the league’s first team on offense. The senior was perfect on all nine of his extra point attempts and made four-of-five field goal tries.