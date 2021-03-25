FOOTBALL: New Beaver Dam coach excited about team heading into spring season

The one good thing about the alternate fall prep football season the WIAA implemented for schools that decided to forgo the fall season was that it gave Beaver Dam’s Brock Linde a little more time to plan and organize for his first season as head coach.
Linde said he used the extra time during the fall season to the Golden Beavers’ advantage by making sure the players used the time wisely by getting themselves mentally and physically prepared for the spring.
“Obviously, we would’ve preferred to play in the fall and gone on with things as normal, but we’ve rolled with the punches, as we’ve said,” Linde said. “Here we are, making the most out of every second we get.”
Linde said the Golden Beavers, who have a five-game schedule and bye week in Week 3 and Week 7, are taking the spring season as an opportunity to get better.
“Every second we’re going to get, we’re going to cherish right now,” he said. “There’s no reason for us to not be having fun. There’s no reason for us to not make substantial improvements to our program and then finding the value in all those improvements.”
Linde likes what he’s seen out of the Golden Beavers so far in practice as they prepare to play Janesville Parker at Monterey Stadium, in Janesville, on Friday. In the two weeks of practice before the storm hits, Linde said he has a strong sense of the team’s comradery that has shown through their grit and work ethic.
“They’re doing some really mature things and putting a lot of components together on, just from a team-building perspective,” Linde said. “We’ve got a long way to go as far as installing scheme and putting kids into the right fit, but I don’t think one particular position group intrigues me more than another so much as the sum of parts as a whole.”
That’s saying a lot about the Golden Beavers.
Linde said the teamwork this year’s squad is showing will define the season instead of what it might become in the win-loss column. The biggest thing is just getting out there, competing, and having fun playing the sport they love.
“I’ve certainly been energized over the last week of these initial days of practice,” Linde said. “I think the biggest thing is being there and supporting one another through some really tough times. Obviously, we want to be competitive and we want to win games. We’ve already started to work together to figure out what that’s going to take. I’ve been proud of the kids in the first couple of days of them realizing that everybody wants to win.
“Just wanting something doesn’t make it happen. So really it’s just starting over and identifying our program’s core values and then identifying some of the traits we’re going to have to possess as a program and individuals that we believe are going to actually get us over the hump. Some of that maturity from a really young team has been really fun to see.”
Beaver Dam will have 10 seniors on this year’s team, including quarterback Carter Riesen, who recently committed to play football at UW-Platteville.
Linde said he respects all that the 2021 class has done for the program and one of the biggest motivators discussed during the first team meeting was to send the seniors off right.
“Let’s give them everything and more that they deserve,” Linde said. “Let’s make it our personal obligations as players, and coaches and managers. Let’s make sure everyone in our football program honors these kids with our work ethic and our focus. I think the kids have been receptive to that. I’m looking for great things out of our senior leadership and they’ve already stepped up and done some amazing things.”
This senior class will lead a squad of 26 juniors, a couple sophomores and a couple freshmen.
One of the important qualities this team seems to have in Linde’s eyes is the chemistry its shown thus far.
“They’re getting along and they’re supporting one another,” he said. “They’re coaching one another up. They’re doing a lot of things that we would expect. I’m just surprised that it’s happening so early. I’m surprised it’s happening because of all the things these kids have had to endure. Maybe that’s why it’s happening? Maybe instead of focusing on all the negativity in this situation that we’re faced with, I think there’s a lot of positives that have come out of a lot of turmoil. I’m happy our kids can approach it with a lot of positive mindset and opportunities to grow, and support one another when times get tough.”
Linde’s favorite quality of this year’s team is that they’re eager to start the season.
“They have a sense of urgency it looks like,” he said. “I think we as a staff have tried to instill that without mandating it. We know that we have a really short amount of time.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.