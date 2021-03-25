FOOTBALL: New Beaver Dam coach excited about team heading into spring season

“They’re doing some really mature things and putting a lot of components together on, just from a team-building perspective,” Linde said. “We’ve got a long way to go as far as installing scheme and putting kids into the right fit, but I don’t think one particular position group intrigues me more than another so much as the sum of parts as a whole.”

That’s saying a lot about the Golden Beavers.

Linde said the teamwork this year’s squad is showing will define the season instead of what it might become in the win-loss column. The biggest thing is just getting out there, competing, and having fun playing the sport they love.

“I’ve certainly been energized over the last week of these initial days of practice,” Linde said. “I think the biggest thing is being there and supporting one another through some really tough times. Obviously, we want to be competitive and we want to win games. We’ve already started to work together to figure out what that’s going to take. I’ve been proud of the kids in the first couple of days of them realizing that everybody wants to win.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}