Fall River Athletic Director Cody Schultz has a tall task on his hands, trying to meld kids from two separate schools into one unified team as the head coach of the newly formed Fall River/Rio co-op, which will go by the moniker of Rebels.
In order to do so, he and his coaching staff have implemented rules disallowing players from wearing Fall River or Rio clothing and from talking about their own respective high schools during team activities.
When players are in football mode, Schultz said the team and the coaching staff are "committed to one team, one culture and one family."
"It’s Rebels all the way," he added.
In fact, Schultz has only disciplined one player in the early going of camp. The unnamed player talked about how Rio defeated Fall River in 2008 and Schultz said he made him run the length of the football field, touch the goal post and run back.
Schultz said the player wasn’t upset about the punishment because he knew he broke a team rule, and practiced continued without issue.
All in all, Schultz has been impressed with how well players from both towns have come together in such a short period of time. As a result, he feels the Rebels have a chance at doing something special this season.
And the players are definitely on board with the unifying strategy.
“I feel we all show an enormous amount of pride in which school we’re from, but we all know when we step on this football field, it’s the Rebels and that we’re one team,” quarterback Carson Richardson said. “There’s no us or them, we’re together. We are a brotherhood.”
The expectations are high for the Rebels, as coaches in the Trailways Small Conference have picked them to finish third.
“I was actually really excited to see that,” Richardson, mentioning that his former Rio team has finished near the bottom of the conference and has a combined nine wins the last three seasons.
The last time the Vikings advanced to the playoffs was in 2015 when they finished 4-5 overall but qualified with a .500 record in conference of 3-3.
“The last few years at Rio, we’ve been overlooked with good reason,” Richardson said. “This year, I’m glad they’re putting us in the top three because I feel like we can compete with any of those teams up there. I feel it’s pretty even up at the top.”
Fall River has had a different experience, as the Pirates won league titles the last two seasons and made a run to the Division 7 state semifinals in 2017.
The two teams are still meshing, but they're all completely on the same page when it comes to wanting the same kind of success the Pirates have had of late.
“We lost a (loaded senior class at Fall River) and we’ve replaced them all with some kids at Rio,” defensive back Austin Blevins said. “That’s perfectly fine because whatever guys we have, we’re going to use to try to win games. I think the expectations are pretty high now.”
The Rebels already have a good mix of potential starters and top backups entering the season, with the starters being almost an exact 50-50 split between the two schools.
Schultz said he’s hoping with a talented roster from both schools, it can lead to accomplishing the three goals he’s set for the Rebels: Have fun and enjoy the process; make the playoffs; and win another league title.
“I’m a firm believer if you do the little things the right way, eventually you do enough little things the right way that the big things take care of themselves,” Schultz said.
The Rebels are hoping that happens as well, and they know in order for it to happen they'll need to overcome the pressure that comes with high expectations.
“I feel facing adversity really makes you come together because there’s no way we can get anything done if we’re saying, ‘I’m doing myself and you’re doing yourself,’” Richardson said. “We have to be one unit to get through whatever it is.”
