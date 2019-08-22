Senior Zach Schoenberger expressed his excitement for a whole different offensive style for the Beaver Dam prep football program this season.
“It’s going to be a lot more in-your-face football,” he said, as his team prepares to host Stoughton for the season opener on Friday night.
Unlike years past, the Golden Beavers will have some beef up front. The returning starters on the offensive line are Brett Mahnke (5-foot-10, 240 pounds), Nick Ludowese (5-10, 245), Alex Frinak (5-11, 240) and Keagan Stofflet (6-1, 235), while Oliver Booth (6, 235) will be new to the unit.
“There are years where we have one or two solid kids and then a bunch of the smaller kids who are good athletes and are tenacious, but they just don’t have the beef,” Beaver Dam coach Steve Kuenzi said. “When you’re going up against other teams that have beef, you’ve got to match beef for beef.”
Schoenberger started at tackle last season, although that changed after he turned in a 40-yard dash time of 4.7 seconds earlier this summer. That speed led to the 6-5, 210-pound Schoenberger being moved to split end.
“I’m absolutely excited to get the opportunity to try to score the ball and gain some yards with the ball in my hands,” he said.
Schoenberger will have either senior Ian Wendt-Utrie or junior Carter Riesen at quarterback this season, replacing honorable mention all-Badger North quarterback Kendric Jimenez from last season.
Both players are unique, with Wendt-Utrie being a running threat while Riesen is more of a traditional pocket passer. Don’t be surprised if offensive coordinator Brock Linde decides to use both during games.
“I’m most excited about our versatility," Linde said. "I think we can come out in a variety of formations with a variety of personnel groupings.
“That’s something we haven’t been able to do the last couple of years is personnel group and put ourselves in the best position with our best players in those spots.”
There will be a slew of offensive weapons to throw the ball to as well. Senior wide receiver Broden Boschert enters his second season ever out for football after bursting on the scene last year with 29 catches for 263 yards and five touchdowns, numbers that earned him second team, all-Badger North honors.
Senior Braeden Bowman is poised to see a few passes thrown his way as well after not getting to play a lot last year, and Brian Toth, Demetrius Grueneberg and Nate Abel are other receivers in the mix for targets.
While the passing game looks to be an improvement from last season, the offensive line could make the run game a threat as well.
Last season, the Golden Beavers mustered a pedestrian 119.2 rushing yards per game (1,073 total) and 12 TDs, but Wendt-Utrie believes that should change because of the linemen up front.
“I feel like they’re going to be able to protect everybody out there,” he said. “They’re the most important part of the game. It’s nice finally having that size out here and we have the speed and athletic talent to back it up.”
Senior James Brown returns as the main ball carrier for the Golden Beavers after rumbling for a team-high 445 yards and six touchdowns on just 86 carries (5.2 yards per carry) in seven games last season.
Kuenzi believes Brown could’ve been a 1,000-yard back if he didn’t suffer an ankle injury that cost him a couple games.
“He just has a lot of energy,” Kuenzi said. “He goes 100 miles per hour, which isn’t always the best thing. Sometimes he goes 100 miles per hour and he gets hurt. He’s battled some injuries in a couple different sports because of his super aggressiveness.
“We’re having him start the year healthy now and looking forward to having him have a big senior year this year.”
Linde is hoping it’s not just Brown who has a big year, but the entire Beaver Dam team. He believes as long as the team stays true to its identity, the 2019 season should be a special one.
“I think the one thing that any offensive coordinator would like to do is come out and run their stuff regardless of the opponent,” Linde said. “I think that’s the mentality we would like our players to adopt, is that our stuff is good, our players are good and we’re going to compete against everybody.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)