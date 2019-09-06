HUSTISFORD — Horicon/Hustisford quarterback Dylan Schmitt had high expectations coming into the prep football season.
Waterloo found out the hype surrounding Husticon’s 6-foot, 170-pound senior was for real, as Schmitt ran for three touchdowns and threw for a couple more in a 50-20 victory over the Pirates in a non-conference game Friday night.
“He’s a great athlete,” Horicon/Hustisford coach Shannon Mueller said, before pivoting to point out those who paved the way for Schmitt’s exploits. “I have to give credit to the O-line. Dylan is not going to be able to do those things without the offensive line blocking well. Everything starts with the O-line, so kudos to those guys.
“They’re playing better (from the first two weeks of the season). They’re playing with confidence, so that gives Dylan the confidence to take off and run, and for Dylan to take off and throw.”
The MarshFalcons (2-1) racked up 549 yards of offensive with near perfect balance, amassing 285 yards on the ground and 264 through the air.
“It was a great balanced attack,” Muller said. “We used our team. We had four or five guys run the ball. We had four guys catch the ball. When you can do that and be balanced, we can show that we’re a pretty good team.”
Schmitt, who misfired on only one of his 12 attempts, threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Zach Kuel just 2 minutes into the game to go up 7-0.
“The accuracy tonight was pretty special,” Mueller said. “The receivers made big catches. It was fun to watch.”
The Husticon quarterback ran for his first touchdown with 3:17 left in the first quarter when he found an opening for 33 yards. After a missed point after, Husticon led 13-0.
Schmitt rushed for a team-high 186 yards on just 10 carries, and found the end zone again with 8:40 remaining in the first half. He made a couple Pirates miss and bulldozed over another for a 9-yard scoring run that made it 27-6.
Before that, Mueller lined up offensive lineman Mathew Walther at fullback, and he bowled in for a 1-yard touchdown run 3 seconds into the second quarter to make it 19-0.
“We have a designed play where we like to give those big guys some love,” Mueller said. “They’re on the line; they’re usually the ones getting yelled at. Well, guess what? That (play) excites them. It’s something we want to do. … It’s just something we do to give those guys some love back.”
Waterloo (0-3) finally got on the board when quarterback Chase Bostwick ran in for a 1-yard touchdown with 9:56 left in the second quarter.
Bostwick later found receiver Eduardo Rodriguez for a 47-yard touchdown pass with 6:45 left in the second quarter, but the point after attempt was blocked by Dakota Reinwald.
Bostwick completed 13 of 23 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns. Jordi Aguero rushed for 166 yards and receiver Blake Huebner ran for 43 yards and caught five passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns for the Pirates.
“We knew coming into this they had a good quarterback and good receivers,” Mueller said.
Once Waterloo cut its deficit to 27-12, Schmitt wasted little time extending the MarshFalcons’ lead. On the first play of their next drive, he hit Damien Voigt for a 50-yard scoring strike to go up 33-12.
Schmitt darted for an 82-yard touchdown run about 2 minutes later when the offensive line opened up a giant hole to the right side.
“It was fun to watch the O-line do their jobs,” Mueller said. “Dylan made a few cuts here and there, and boom, he was gone. That is so fun to watch being balanced. It’s a lot of fun.
Husticon kicker Nathan Spoerl made a 43-yard field goal at the end of the first half to send the MarshFalcons into the break with a 43-12 advantage.
Running back Caleb LaBlanc, who ran for 70 yards on 16 carries, rushed for a 3-yard touchdown with 7:53 left to go in the third quarter to make it 50-12 and institute a running clock.
The MarshFalcons start Trailways Large Conference play next week at Palmyra-Eagle riding a two-game winning streak.
“We’ve played two good games in a row now and it gives us more confidence going into conference play,” Mueller said. “It will be a fun ride going in.”
HORICON/HUSTISFORD 50, WATERLOO 20
|Waterloo;0;12;8;0;—;12
|Horicon/Hustisford;13;30;7;0;—;50
HH — Zach Kehl 37 pass from Dylan Schmitt (kick good), 9:56, 1st.
HH — Dylan Schmitt 33 run (kick failed), 3:17, 1st.
HH — Mathew Walther 1 run (run failed), 11:57, 2nd.
Wat — Chase Bostwick 1 run (pass failed), 9:56, 2nd.
HH — Dylan Schmitt 9 run (run good), 8:40, 2nd.
Wat — Eduardo Rodriguez 47 pass from Chase Bostwick (kick blocked), 6:45, 2nd.
HH — Damien Voigt 50 pass from Dylan Schmitt (pass failed), 6:26, 2nd.
HH — Dylan Schmitt 82 run (kick good), 4:37, 2nd.
HH — Nathan Spoerl 43 field goal, :00, 2nd.
HH — Caleb LaBlanc 3 run (kick good), 7:53, 3rd.
Wat — Blake Huebner 35 pass from Chase Bostwick (pass good), 8:21, 4th.
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — Wat 21, HH 22. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — Wat 31-228, HH 41-285. Passing yards — Wat 196, HH 264. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — Wat 13-23-1, HH 11-12-0. Fumbles-lost — Wat 1-1, HH 0-0. Penalties-yards — Wat 6-40, HH 6-55.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: Wat, Jordi Aguero 21-166. HH, Dylan Schmitt 10-186, Caleb LeBlanc 16-70.
Passing: Wat, Chase Bostwick 13-23-1, 196. HH, Dylan Schmitt 11-12-0, 264.
Receiving: Wat, Blake Buebner 5-104. HH, Zach Kehl 4-96, Dylan Kuehl 4-87, Damien Voigt 1-50.
