Joe Morris

Columbus defensive back Joe Morris (middle) participates in a drill at practice Tuesday at Columbus High School. 

 MARK MCMULLEN/Daily Citizen

Football is officially back. Prep football, that is. 

Tuesday was the first day allowed by the WIAA for teams to hold practice, and so kids and coaches took to the gridiron to kick off the 2019 season. 

The first three days are conditioning in nature, so players aren't in full pads — only helmets. Then on Friday they can put on the rest of the gear and ramp things up. 

It won't be long now and the Friday night lights will get turned on for the fall. 

