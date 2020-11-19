FOOTBALL: Oshkosh Lourdes puts spanking on Randolph in 40-0 victory

NEENAH ― The Randolph prep football team had the confidence. After losing to Oshkosh Lourdes by three points in Week 5, the Rockets felt they could compete with the undefeated Red Knights.
Quarterback Josh Bauer had other ideas as he threw for 337 yards, five touchdowns and one interception while completing 15-of-24 passes. He also ran for a game-high 91 yards.
The senior for Lourdes (9-0) accounted for four touchdowns in the second quarter in Thursday’s game, en route to a 40-0 pounding of the Rockets (6-3).
“He’s one of the best quarterbacks in the state,” Randolph coach Tom Chase said. “He’s a really good quarterback. The first thing we’ve got to take away is I think we got their attention from the week we played them before.
“They were prepared a little bit more this time. I think they took us more seriously this time because they needed to.”
Chase said the difference between this week’s thumping to Week 5’s 17-14 loss to the Knights was “they made plays and we didn’t make plays.”
“That’s really what it comes down to,” he added. “Coverage-wise, we mixed up a couple coverages. They caught some balls that we could’ve caught, but didn’t. Offensively, we were inconsistent. It could go to a lot of different things. They’re a really good team.”
“We played them really well in the first quarter and then you give up 40 points the next two quarters. That’s just not good. We did not do well and we weren’t consistent enough on offense to keep the ball in our hands.”
The Rockets had opportunities in the first quarter. However, a fumble in the red zone and a couple turnovers on downs left the first stanza at a stalemate. They also had a touchdown called back because of a penalty.
“There are 14 points we probably should’ve put on the board,” Chase said. “It could’ve made a difference in the game.
“We just shot ourselves in the foot and I hate to use that cliché because I don’t like that cliché, but we just did not play our best football. That’s credit to (Lourdes). They’re a really good team. They did some things and took some stuff away.”
Just a couple plays and 11 seconds into the second quarter, Bauer found running back Will Pollack for a 6-yard touchdown pass to go up 7-0.
Randolph defensive back Sam Grieger intercepted Bauer in the end zone midway through the second quarter, but a few plays later Bauer got the ball back for Lourdes when he picked off running back Jordan Tietz attempting a pass on an option play, giving the Knights the ball at the Randolph 28-yard-line.
Bauer then found Dom Kane for a 25-yard TD pass a few plays later with 4:48 left in the first half to go up 14-0.
“Once we got down a couple possessions, we had to scramble a little bit,” Chaise said. “They were good enough to beat us. They’ve got a good team.”
After getting Randolph to punt on the ensuing offensive drive, Bauer drove the Knights down the field, which ended in a 40-yard TD run with 28 seconds left.
Lourdes recovered the ensuing onside kick. And 19 seconds later Bauer found receiver Preston Ruedinger for a 19-yard TD pass to go up 27-0. The score stayed the same after a failed two-point conversion.
Lourdes used that momentum heading into the second half. Just a minute into the third quarter, Bauer found Kane for his second TD reception. This time it was a 63-yard pass to go up 34-0.
The Rockets drove it into the red zone on on the ensuing possession, but a crucial penalty on third down led to a 4th-and-15 and another turnover on downs at the Lourdes 23 with about 7 minutes left in the third.
Lourdes would make the Rockets pay as Bauer led the Knights down the field and struck for a 29-yard pass to Ruedinger, his second of the game, to go up 40-0 with 5:01 left in the third, which started a running clock.
The Rockets drove down to the Lourdes 25, but gained five more yards of offense before Tietz was tackled for a 5-yard loss on third down, and then quarterback Brayden Haffele was tackled in the backfield for another turnover on downs early in the fourth quarter.
With about 8 minutes of play left, Lourdes brought in second-string players who ran down the clock before they punted with about 2 minutes left. Randolph had the ball for a few plays before Haffele was intercepted by defensive back Adam Arnoldussen with about a minute left. Lourdes then ran out the clock.
Even with the loss, Chase had positive things to say about his Rockets.
“I can’t say enough about our seniors,” he said. “I don’t know how we’re going to replace them because we won’t. They’re a really good bunch of kids. Unfortunately, we just didn’t play well for them tonight. I’m extremely proud of our kids. I think our community is really proud as well of our football team.
“It’s been a pleasure to coach these guys. I totally love it. I told them this at the end of the game, I was like, ‘You know what, we can’t change the scoreboard, but what won’t change is my love I have for every one of those guys.’”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!