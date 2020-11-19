FOOTBALL: Oshkosh Lourdes puts spanking on Randolph in 40-0 victory

“We played them really well in the first quarter and then you give up 40 points the next two quarters. That’s just not good. We did not do well and we weren’t consistent enough on offense to keep the ball in our hands.”

The Rockets had opportunities in the first quarter. However, a fumble in the red zone and a couple turnovers on downs left the first stanza at a stalemate. They also had a touchdown called back because of a penalty.

“There are 14 points we probably should’ve put on the board,” Chase said. “It could’ve made a difference in the game.

“We just shot ourselves in the foot and I hate to use that cliché because I don’t like that cliché, but we just did not play our best football. That’s credit to (Lourdes). They’re a really good team. They did some things and took some stuff away.”

Just a couple plays and 11 seconds into the second quarter, Bauer found running back Will Pollack for a 6-yard touchdown pass to go up 7-0.

Randolph defensive back Sam Grieger intercepted Bauer in the end zone midway through the second quarter, but a few plays later Bauer got the ball back for Lourdes when he picked off running back Jordan Tietz attempting a pass on an option play, giving the Knights the ball at the Randolph 28-yard-line.