FOOTBALL: Randolph and Cambria-Friesland ready for battle Friday night

“I saw the intensity on the field,” Chase said. “I saw our kids just really step up and play a great game last year, because of that rivalry. With me being new to it here, the communities being so close, Cambria and Randolph has had great tradition. Coach Bylsma does a great job over there. They’ve had a great football tradition over there. That tradition is what I would like to have Randolph mimic. We could be like a Cambria that plays really tough, aggressive football. We saw it last year on the field. They came and played hard. They hit hard and they played the game like it was supposed to be played.”

With that said, Bylsma had this rebuttal to Chase’s kind words: “The pendulum swings. We’ve both have had very good teams in the past. It’s a rich rivalry. At times certain teams take it to them for a few years. Right now the pendulum has swung in Randolph’s favor in terms of numbers and in terms of talent, but I’ve read stories where you can bring down a giant with a stone.”

Clearly neither coach is bitter with how the game turned out last year. Both teams fought hard and both teams return much of their talent this season. In fact, both teams enter Week 2 after having stout offensive and defensive performances to begin the 2020 season.