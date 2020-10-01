FOOTBALL: Randolph and Cambria-Friesland ready for battle Friday night

CAMBRIA — There are only 7.3 miles that separate Randolph High School and Cambria-Friesland High School.
It’s a safe bet that with how close the two communities are, students intermingle regularly.
And over the years the close proximity of the two towns has built a rich rivalry.
On Friday, that rivalry continues as the Rockets from Randolph travel to Cambria to take on the Hilltoppers in what is a rematch of last year’s 24-22 Trailways Small Conference victory for the Rockets.
“It’s like playing your brother,” Cambria-Friesland coach Jim Bylsma said. “You never want to get beat by them and you go that extra mile to make sure it doesn’t happen.”
The Hilltoppers, who were 4-4 overall and 2-2 in league play at the time, needed a victory last season in order to make the playoffs.
With the loss, that didn’t happen and thus, their season came to an end.
The Rockets were in the same boat at 6-2 overall and 2-2 in league play, and the win officially put them in the postseason with an over-.500 record in conference. They went on to lose 10-7 in overtime to Burlington Catholic Central in a Division 7 Level 1 match-up.
That was the first taste of the rivalry Randolph coach Tom Chase got to experience.
“I saw the intensity on the field,” Chase said. “I saw our kids just really step up and play a great game last year, because of that rivalry. With me being new to it here, the communities being so close, Cambria and Randolph has had great tradition. Coach Bylsma does a great job over there. They’ve had a great football tradition over there. That tradition is what I would like to have Randolph mimic. We could be like a Cambria that plays really tough, aggressive football. We saw it last year on the field. They came and played hard. They hit hard and they played the game like it was supposed to be played.”
With that said, Bylsma had this rebuttal to Chase’s kind words: “The pendulum swings. We’ve both have had very good teams in the past. It’s a rich rivalry. At times certain teams take it to them for a few years. Right now the pendulum has swung in Randolph’s favor in terms of numbers and in terms of talent, but I’ve read stories where you can bring down a giant with a stone.”
Clearly neither coach is bitter with how the game turned out last year. Both teams fought hard and both teams return much of their talent this season. In fact, both teams enter Week 2 after having stout offensive and defensive performances to begin the 2020 season.
The Hilltoppers crushed Wauwatosa Kingdom Prep Lutheran, 55-0, thanks in large part to Cade Burmania’s big day. The senior all-around weapon had two rushing touchdowns and returned two interceptions – one for 95 yards and another for 55 yards – for touchdowns.
Chase said the spotlight from the Rockets defense will be shining all over Burmania’s No. 2 jersey all night long. He said the Rockets know Burmania is fast and “runs like a deer and is an athlete.” The Rockets know the Hilltoppers like to run Burmania on the jet sweep, so they’ll be on the lookout for that.
“Let’s just say we’ll be aware of where he lines up on every play,” Chase said. “We will know.”
And it’s not just Burmania the Rockets will have to worry about. The Hilltoppers also have running backs Owen Jones (one touchdown), Mason Hughes (two TDs) and Alex Tenfel (one) who all scored rushing touchdowns on the night.
“We were happy with the way we were able to distribute the ball because we know people are going to key on Cade,” Bylsma said. “That actually opens it up for a lot of other people.”
Chase knows this, and said the Rockets have to be disciplined with the Hilltoppers’ team speed as well as match the physicality the home team will bring. Chase said they will also have to prepare for quarterback Kobe Smit and tight end Griffin Hart even though the Hilltoppers didn’t throw the ball last week. The Rockets know Smit can sling it and Hart is very athletic to haul in any pass thrown his way.
“I would expect they will throw a little more against us, probably,” Chase said.
Chase has some of his own talent on both sides of the ball as well, which helped the Rockets crush Johnson Creek 48-6 in a Trailways Conference game last week.
The Rockets rushed for 372 yards and were led by fullback Zach Paul with 213 yards, including a 90-yard touchdown run. Paul’s 213 rushing yards ranks sixth in the state according to WisSports.net. Quarterback Brayden Haffele threw for 89 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 35 yards and two touchdowns. And Running back Logan Vander Galien added in two touchdown runs as well.
“It starts with being assignment perfect,” Bylsma said. “You cannot get out of your assignment because it’s a multi-faceted offense that is predicated on what the defense is giving them. The key to stopping them is to make sure everybody is in position. You couple that with that they’re very good and gifted athletes.
“Randolph is one of the premiere teams in the area and they’ve got some very good and outstanding athletes. They’re loaded this year, so it’s going to be a very interesting and physical ball game.”
Chase agreed on the physicality of the game.
“Can we play a tough, physical game against them? We have to because they’re a physical team,” he said. “If we can play a tough, physical game and we can get our running game going, hopefully like we can, and we make correct reads and not put the ball on the ground (we can win).”
Brayden Haffele 2.jpg
Brayden Haffele
Brayden Haffele
Ben Schmucki
Ben Schmucki
Jax Rataczak
Jax Rataczak
Jax Rataczak
Jonathon Alva
Jordan Tietz
Jordan Tietz.jpg
Layne Jenkins
Logan Vander Galien
Matt Dykstra.jpg
Randolph defense.jpg
Sam Grieger
Sam Grieger
Jordan Tietz and Sam Grieger
Jordan Tietz and Sam Grieger
Jordan Tietz and Layne Jenkins
Travis Alvin
Zach Paul
Zach Paul.jpg
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!