Randolph had one of its best seasons in recent years in 2019. The Rockets went 7-3 overall and finished third in the Trailways Small Conference at 3-2 behind undefeated champion Oshkosh Lourdes and one-loss Johnson Creek.
The conference coaches took notice of the Rockets this season, including offensive lineman Bryce Wojta, who helped block for an offense that ran for 1,834 yards and 18 touchdowns on his way to being named a first team All-Trailways Small Conference offensive lineman.
Randolph defensive end Jax Rataczak led the team with 12 sacks while defensive back Matt Dykstra led with three interceptions, and both players earned first-team honors. Teammate Zach Paul finished with 80 total tackles, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries -- one of which he returned for a touchdown -- and was named as a first-team inside linebacker.
Cambria-Friesland finished one win short of reaching the playoffs, but the league coaches still took notice and voted multiple Hilltoppers to the all-conference squad.
Cambria-Friesland running back Max Raymond was the workhorse for the Hilltoppers as he gained 1,211 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns to earn first-team honors. Teammate Mason Owen caught a team-high 13 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns to be named a first-team tight end.
You have free articles remaining.
One of the big guys that opened holes for the Cambria-Friesland offense was offensive lineman Aidan Knudson, who was a named to the first team. He was joined by teammate Cade Burmania, who was a threat as a punt and kick returner. He returned five punts for 89 yards. He also had 10 kickoff returns for 208 yards and a touchdown, and was a first-team special teams player.
The Fall River/Rio co-op finished near the bottom of the conference standings with an 1-4 league record, but that didn’t stop league coaches from recognizing Nick Larson. The senior Rebel ran for 581 yards and eight touchdowns on offense while recording a team-high 85 tackles, three fumble recoveries and one interception on defense. For his efforts, he was named a first-team running back and inside linebacker.
Fall River/Rio sophomore Gavin Wodill was a first-team offensive-lineman as well.
Oshkosh Lourdes’ Joshua Bauer and Johnson Creek’s Justin Swanson were co-offensive players of the year. Swanson was also co-defensive player of the year with Oshkosh Lourdes’ Caden Chier.
Oshkosh Lourdes’ Reid Spanbauer was offensive lineman of the year and his teammate Patrick Derleth was defensive player of the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)